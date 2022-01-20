Douglas, Maria and Paulo question Eslô’s vote in Camarote

If until yesterday the Camarote team of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) were still not understanding the possible division between them and the Pipoca group, everything changed this morning. Douglas Silva heard Slovenia commenting that in this first week he would not vote for the anonymous team and questioned his sister.

Accompanied by Paulo André and Maria, the actor wanted to understand the strategy of the Paraíba and the reasons for her not to vote for Pipoca. Eslô explained that in this first week she would not vote for her team, so that Brazil would have the chance to meet them, since Camarote would already be known by everyone, according to her.

Douglas retorted that the public only knows part of their story. “Do you think the public knows the story of my life, of my mother? They don’t! “The public doesn’t know our life story. You don’t really know.”

Paulo André also tried to change his sister’s opinion, saying that inside everyone is equal in the game. Maria, on the other hand, defended her Camarote team, saying that they are going to reality “to deconstruct an image that is in the media” and agreed with Douglas that people don’t know their story.

Eslô, agreed with the brothers, but confirmed that this strategy will follow, at least, during the first week. Shortly thereafter, he confessed again that his choice of vote is the singer Naiara Azevedo.