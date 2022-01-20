Drinking too much water can have serious consequences. Meet potomania

That water is an essential element in everyone’s routine and that it brings several health benefits is no surprise, but what few know is that excessive consumption can have serious consequences for the body. “Each one of us has our own needs and physical characteristics, which makes water consumption something particular”, explains the nephrologist, PhD in Health Sciences and professor of the course of Medicine at the Positivo University (UP), Mariane Rigo.

According to her, each metabolism works differently. “There are some that are more accelerated with higher energy expenditure, and consequently, will have a higher water expenditure, requiring a higher consumption of water”, he explains. The recommendation is to understand the alert mechanisms. “Thirst is one of the main warnings of lack of water in the body. Another tip is to also pay attention to diuresis, that is, urinating a few times a day shows that the kidney is concentrating too much urine because there is little water intake. The color of urine also gives signs of problems. Ideally, it should be clear.”

According to the specialist, the consumption of other liquids also contributes to the hydration of the body, but all of them have some element that ends up making water more advantageous. “The ideal drink is always pure water, since the other liquids are loaded with some type of sugar, which ends up diluting the ideal hydration, so nothing better than water”, he points out.

Excess water and mental health

On the other hand, Raquel Heep, psychiatrist and professor of Mental Health at the Positivo University Medical School, normally, when an individual drinks a lot of water, it means that there is some condition that requires greater consumption or, even, an indication of mental disorders. . “Anxiety, personality, schizophrenia and hysteria disorders can lead to the development of potomania, a psychological problem that causes the individual to consume water or fluids in excess”, he details. The term comes from the Greek “potos”, which means drink, and from the Latin “mania”, which means insanity or madness. “There are people who, because they already have some disorder, develop potomania and get to drink 8 to 20 liters of water a day”, he says.

In the physical aspect, potomania can occur for reasons such as a brain problem, which occurs when there is deregulation of a part of the brain that controls the pituitary and hormone levels. “Another possibility is some kidney problems, when there is incorrect filtration and the regulation of salt and water levels in the body”, he explains. To rule out the possibility of a physical problem, the psychiatrist guides the performance of tests to check for any deficiency.

According to Raquel, the body shows signs of excess water. “Swelling, nausea and vomiting are some of the most common symptoms, but excessive consumption can reach much more serious levels, causing water accumulation inside neurons, which can lead to brain edema, which in some cases results in seizures. , and can even lead to death”, adds the psychiatrist.

The ideal is to seek medical help as soon as an exaggerated consumption of water is identified, to confirm if the problem is physical. “If it is, of course, it is necessary to treat the disease with a specialist doctor. After the test results, if there is nothing wrong with the body, the patient can consult with a psychologist or psychiatrist to, if necessary, treat the psychological or emotional disorder and thus start to consume water in a healthy way. , guides.

