Driven by fintechs, investment in startups triples in the country in 2021 – Economy

The race for digitalization and the great global liquidity led venture capital funds, which invest in startups, to beat a new annual record of investments in the Brazil. These funds invested BRL 46.5 billion last year in Brazilian startups, tripling the figure recorded a year earlier, according to a survey by KPMG and gives Brazilian Association of Private Equity and Venture Capital (Abvcap), exclusively obtained by the Estadão. It was the fourth consecutive year of record results.

The impetus came mainly from startups linked to the financial sector (fintechs) and the insurance segment (insuretechs), which concentrated almost 30% of this amount, according to the survey. The list of the ten biggest investments in startups made last year shows this domain well, with four operations linked to the financial sector.

As a result of the large injection of liquidity into startups, Brazil had an “avalanche” of new unicorns, as companies that start to have a market valuation in excess of US$ 1 billion. Among them are MadeiraMadeira, Mercado Bitcoin, C6 Bank, Facily and Olist.

On the opposite way

Private equity funds, which invest in more mature companies, however, went in the opposite direction, according to the survey by KPMG and Abvcap. Investments by these managers in Brazil dropped 19% to R$7.3 billion, reflecting weak local economic indicators.

THE Abvcap president Piero Minardi, points out that this detachment from investments to startups is a Brazilian reality. In other countries, these figures tend to go together – in general, checks from private equity funds are thicker.

The problem here is the lack of confidence in the advancement of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – today, the market forecasts growth of less than 0.3% for 2021, a result far below the global average. “Venture capital is less subject to economic growth”, emphasizes Minardi, who heads the American fund Warburg Pincus in Brazil. The manager behind big business like Petz.

Minardi recalls that, over the last few years, private equities have also had their activities shaken by exchange rate volatility – which will continue to be a problem throughout 2022.

different realities

Leading Private Equity and Venture Capital Partner at KPMG in Brazil, Roberto Haddad comments that the leap of the venture capital industry in the country became more evident in 2020, when the resources for this type of investment turned to Brazil. “Today, young people know that if they have a well-executed idea, they will have money available”, he says.

According to Haddad, funds dedicated to early-stage businesses should continue to be heated this year, and there are still many sectors to be explored, such as agritechs (startups dedicated to the agricultural sector) and healthtechs (health).

In addition, the specialist points out that this segment is less sensitive to the mishaps of the economy and is less shaken by interest and exchange rates, which technically can end the profitability of private equity funds.

the shot of dollar became a problem for funds aimed at large companies that made investments in the country a few years ago. This is because the fund that bought a business at the time of exchange at R$ 3 or R$ 4 can now lose money even if it sells the business for a higher value, in reais. When converting to dollars to “pay” the parent company, the business still runs the risk of being worth less than the amount originally paid. “The exchange rate is our bottleneck. That uncertainty is our Achilles heel.”