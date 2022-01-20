Drunk priest misses target and, instead of sacrificing goat, ends up killing faithful Hindu

One Drunk priest was arrested accused of killing a man during an animal sacrifice that went wrong during a recent religious ceremony in India.

The priest, named Chalapathi, was preparing to cut off a goat’s head as part of the Sunday celebrations of Sankrati, a traditional Hindu festival.

However, it is reported that the priest missed its target and accidentally cut the throat of 35-year-old Suresh, the man holding the goat.. The place was packed.

Hindu worshiper wounded by drunk priest in India Photo: Reproduction

The horrific case took place in Valasapalli in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh and was reported by local media as a “tragic accident”.

The sacrifice was part of the Kanuma animal festival, also known as Pasuvula Panduga, UNI news agency reports.

A large group of residents from neighboring villages gathered to begin the ritual on Sunday (1/16), which continued until midnight, according to the Times of India.

The crowd walked to a temple dedicated to the Goddess Yellamma (the patron saint of Andhra Pradesh) on the outskirts of the village to perform the ritual of animal sacrifice. It was then that the terrible and unexpected incident occurred, with the drunken priest charged with carrying out the sacrifice without achieving his goal.

deeply hurt and bleeding profusely (he would have been beheaded), the victim was taken to the public hospital in Madanpelle, where he later died. Suresh was married and had two children.