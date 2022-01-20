Du Queiroz vibrates with another goal in Corinthians training game and projects debut at Paulisto

Corinthians won a training game against Osasco Audax this Wednesday. The score of 2 to 1 was composed by goals from Róger Guedes and Du Queiroz. Having scored his second goal in the pre-season, Du celebrated his good performance.

“We had an important week. Thank God, I managed to leave with one more goal. We know the importance of the debut at Paulista. We know the quality of the guys’ team and we have to be prepared for us to start a great season“, declared Du Queiroz in a brief interview for Corinthians TV.

Du’s goal against Osasco Audax was the youngster’s second in pre-season. That’s because in the team’s first training game of the year, against Inter de Limeira, it was his goal that guaranteed the 1-0 victory. .

“It’s very important to start the pre-season with the team, do all this preparation together with the group. I’m trying to make the most of this period to evolve and get ready to do my best since the first game of the year. great time with everyone here at Corinthians”, he continued.

Du also said that he dreams of scoring goals in official competitions. One of his goals for this year is to finally hit the net with the white shirt.

“I started scoring goals in both games and I’m happy that they are leaving in this period, where I’ve been working hard. I haven’t had that emotion of scoring in the professional in an official game yet, but I hope it comes out this year that without a doubt would be another dream come true. with that shirt”, projected the young man.

Finally, he praised his teammates and the new reinforcements for 2022, showing that he believes in a winning year for Timão.

“I see the group very focused on having a great season. Reinforcements arrived that will undoubtedly help us a lot throughout the year. So Professor Sylvinho with all his commission has been preparing us in the best way so that 2022 is a great year for Corinthians “, concluded Du Queiroz.

Timão debuts in the Campeonato Paulista next Tuesday, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena. The initial challenge takes place against Ferroviária. In Sylvinho’s first draft for the 2022 season, Du only appeared among the reserves. However, the youngster must gain opportunities throughout the state competition.

Watch Du’s interview video

