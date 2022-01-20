Dubai is voted the most popular destination of 2022; see the top 10

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is the traveler’s favorite destination in 2022, according to the 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards, promoted by the travel platform Tripadvisor.

The ultramodern emirate, known for its maximalist buildings and “ostentatious” attractions, has surpassed European cities such as London, UK, and Rome, Italy in the preference of users.

“Dubai has it all: golden beaches, world-class restaurants and beautiful hotels. [prêmio] Travelers’ Choice Awards are based on reviews of places to visit, stay and do in each destination, choosing the best in the world means a destination has stellar ratings across all tourism sectors,” explained Justin Reid, Director of Media, Destinations and trips from Tripadvisor, to CNN American.

Ain Dubai, the tallest Ferris wheel in the world - Press Release - Press Release

Ain Dubai, the tallest Ferris wheel in the world

Image: Disclosure

In addition, according to Reid, Dubai managed to stay active and attract tourists both local and from other corners of the globe even during the pandemic and stood out for its service.

According to Oxford University’s Our World in Data project, the UAE has the second highest vaccination rate in the world, with over 93% of its population fully immunized. Dubai still requires the vaccination passport of its visitors not only for entry but for circulation in the main establishments.

See the list of the ten most popular destinations of 2022:

  1. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  2. London, United Kingdom
  3. cancun, mexico
  4. Bali, Indonesia
  5. Crete, Greece
  6. Rome Italy
  7. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
  8. istanbul, turkey
  9. Paris, France
  10. hurghada, egypt

Trends for 2022

In addition to the cities already established in the hearts of tourists, the Travelers’ Choice Awards also presented those that grew the most in the last year and, therefore, are trends for 2022 — predictions of different places that can please those looking for news.

Natal, Rio Grande do Norte - iStock - iStock

Natal, Rio Grande do Norte

Image: iStock

Among them is a remarkable Brazilian, Natal, in Rio Grande do Norte, which stands out with its paradisiacal beaches. Check out:

  1. Mallorca, Spain
  2. Cairo, Egypt
  3. Rhodes, Greece
  4. tulum, mexico
  5. Dubrovnik, Croatia
  6. Ibiza, Spain
  7. Christmas, Brazil
  8. Arusha, Tanzania
  9. Goreme, Turkey
  10. Santorini, Greece

