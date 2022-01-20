Earth Is Cooling Fast And Could Be Barren Like Mars

Earth could one day become similar to Mars if the planet’s core temperature cools at a faster rate than predicted, experts say.

A team of scientists from the ETH Zurich university in Switzerland has found that the Earth’s temperature is weakening 50% faster than originally thought. The study concluded that the planet could end up becoming barren, in conditions similar to those of Mars or Mercury.

To arrive at this result, the researchers used measuring equipment, such as seismographs (devices that record the movements of the ground), to understand what is happening kilometers below the surface. They recreated the temperatures, pressure and conditions found at the boundary between Earth’s core and mantle in a laboratory. Within this simulation, they tested how bridgmanite, the most common mineral found there, transfers heat.

Scientists say their research questions at what incidence our planet is cooling, but still, there is no way to estimate how long it will take to reach a point of no return. Even so, the results showed that the Earth was able to radiate so much heat that it was cooling at a worrying rate.

In the case of Mars, scientists believe the red planet once looked a lot like Earth, but was bereft of its abundance of water and oceans billions of years ago, before losing its magnetic field early in its life. And then its atmosphere weakened.

In an interview with Science Alert, professor and planetary scientist Motohiko Murakami, leader of the team responsible for this study, explains that these experiments can provide more information about how the Earth is constantly changing. “Our results can give us a new perspective on the evolution of Earth’s dynamics. They suggest that Earth, like the other rocky planets Mercury and Mars, is cooling and becoming dormant much faster than expected.”

What happens if the Earth cools?

The reason this phenomenon is of concern to experts is that magma beneath the Earth’s crust plays a vital role in our position in orbit around the Sun.

4.6 billion years ago, the Earth was extremely hot. A sea of ​​magma or lava covered the surface. After a long time, the Earth began to cool and this process continued. If the inner core’s radioactive methods of generating heat ended, several things would happen. The Earth’s liquid outer core of hot molten lava would solidify and stop flowing.

When that happens, Earth’s magnetic field will die. Continents on tectonic plates that used to float in this liquid magma would stop. Without a magnetic field, the solar wind would easily hit the planet and weaken the atmosphere, as well as crippling all life forms. Like Mars before it, Earth would lose all water and all life.

Experts believe that this process must take billions of years. Some calculations say that the Earth will cool down in tens of billions of years, long after the Sun has gone out and died, but estimates for this happening range from two to nine billion years from now.