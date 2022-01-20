Earth’s Interior Could Be Cooling Faster Than Normal

We learned in high school that the Earth is divided into five parts, which are the atmosphere, crust, mantle, outer core and inner core. It is precisely these last two parts that form the core that scientists have studied. It has even been hypothesized that the interior of the earth is cooling faster than usual.

To arrive at this thesis, the team of scientists involved in the research had to recreate the same temperature between the deepest part of the mantle and the more viscous exterior of the core. We still don’t have the technology needed to get to the deepest parts of the Earth, but the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington has carried out research led by Professor Motohiko Murakami.

The study recreates the same conditions by means of an optical absorption measurement system in a diamond heated by a targeted pulsed laser. With that, the team developed data on the thermal conduction capacity of the so-called bridgmanite, concluding that it is 1.5 times greater than they had estimated.

With this data, the team understands that the heat flux near the center of the Earth is much higher than previous estimates. Studies show that the higher heat flux causes the acceleration of the mantle convection process. In more didactic terms, this process consists of the movement in which it drags the mantle coming from currents that transport heat from the Earth’s interior to its surface.

It is in this context that the Earth’s cooling process takes place. According to the scientists involved in the research, this cooling has direct impacts, such as the movements of tectonic plates, which can slow down. This dynamics of the deceleration of the plates was already something predicted, however, not with the speed with which the studies pointed out.