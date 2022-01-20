‘Eduardo and Mônica’: Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone defend differences in ‘real love’ | Movie theater

Alice Braga is Monica and Gabriel Leone is Eduardo in the film directed by René Sampaio (“Faroeste caboclo”), a passionate brasiliense fan of the Legion. The song’s “Edu” and “Moni” are very different, but their contradictions are amusing.

Unreleased film ‘Eduardo e Mônica’ wins international award in Canada

In the film, their conflicts are more tense and even take on a political dimension., with polarized confrontation and heated discussion at the table. For the actors, differences are inevitable in a couple’s life and dealing with them, even the hairiest and seemingly insurmountable ones, is the message of Renato Russo’s lyrics.

“It’s the essence of the song. It speaks of a love that is real, palpable. It’s not a fairy tale, people relate to it”, says Leone.

Actors feel that differences today are much less tolerated, and treated in a more “heavy, aggressive and hateful” way between people. “Today, unfortunately, especially in politics, but in general too, a lot of people don’t respect the choices of others. We live in a moment of a lot of aggression, a lot of hate, a lot because of social networks“, says the actor.

For Braga, the film is “coincidentally” released at a time when the country needs to talk about love and acceptance of the other. “History repeats itself. We are talking about the military dictatorship in a very specific way in the film, but we keep talking about it until today. It is important to have that memory, but also to understand the differences and talk about love”, he analyzes.

The film’s writers and staff were free to create whatever stories they wanted for the characters to fill in what was left unsaid in the little more than four-minute song.

Even young and inexperienced, Eduardo seems better prepared for love than Monica. Alice found this option of the script to invert expectations about the two interesting. “He, who is a boy, brings things to her life and a gigantic maturation about love and life. He teaches her to look at the other”, says the actress.

They bet precisely on the dramatization of a complex and “real” love story to attract the largest possible audience, including those who don’t like the Legion that much.

“I doubt that if you’re on a dance floor and you play ‘Será’, the person won’t be singing. The film goes beyond the music and the Legion. It’s a film about encounter,” says Alice.

