‘Eduardo e Mônica’ is the main premiere of the cinemas







Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga as protagonists of the feature 'Eduardo e Mônica', by Globo Filmes

After several delays, the film ‘Eduardo e Mônica’, based on the homonymous song by the band Legião Urbana, finally arrives in Brazilian cinemas. The week’s top release comes alongside the widely distributed thriller ‘The Agents 355’, while the limited circuit receives the award-winning Polish dramedy ‘I Don’t Cry’.

‘Eduardo and Monica’

Gabriel Leone (‘Os Dias Eram Assim’) and Alice Braga (‘A Rainha do Sul’) give life to the couple that became known for the song sung by Renato Russo in 1986. A couple so different that it couldn’t work, but it did. . At the same time, the plot is dedicated to reflecting this romanticization of differences, showing that reality is harsh for incorrigible romantics.

Awarded Best International Film at Canada’s Edmonton Festival, the modern novel is directed by René Sampaio, who had already taken another song by Legião Urbana to the cinema, “Faroeste Caboclo” (2013). By the way, the supporting cast includes a member of the previous adaptation, Fabricio Boliveira – in addition to Victor Lamoglia (‘Help! I became a Girl’), Otávio Augusto (‘Hebe’), Bruna Spinola (‘Impuros’) and Ivan Mendes (‘ Call me Bruna’).

‘Agents 355’

Although it sells itself as a female spy thriller, the film is actually a generic action production, one of those that are usually successful on Netflix, which uses the cast headed by American Jessica Chastain (‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’), the German Diane Kruger (‘In Pieces’), Mexican/Kenyan Lupita Nyong’o (‘Black Panther’), Spanish Penélope Cruz (‘Pain and Glory’) and Chinese Fan Bingbing (‘X-Men: Days of a Future Forgotten’) just as a decoy.

In the plot, spies from different international agencies decide to ally to face a common “invisible enemy”. In theory, the premise promises a worldwide adventure, with five top actresses playing spies for rival international agencies, who band together to stop a global organization from throwing the world into chaos. In practice, however, the script was written by Theresa Rebeck (from the infamous ‘Catwoman’) and the direction was in charge of Simon Kinberg in his second official job in the role (after the abyssal ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’). .

A critical failure (only 25% approval on Rotten Tomatoes) and box office in the US, the film still garnered complaints for casting Penélope Cruz again as a Colombian, extending Hollywood’s old-fashioned tendency to give Europeans Latin American roles.

‘I do not cry’

The acid dramedy follows the journey of the rebellious teenager Ola to Ireland, in search of the body of the father with whom she did not speak, to bury it in her native Poland. More interested in enjoying the trip for fun, when dealing with foreign bureaucracy in her own way, she gradually gets to know her father better.

Winner of 10 international awards, most of them won by actress Zofia Stafiej, the 2020 film opened the doors of the market to writer-director Piotr Domalewski, who after its release created the series ‘Sexify’ and directed the crime thriller ‘Entre Frestas. ‘, both for Netflix.