The accumulated increase in electricity bills is 114% since 2015, while inflation for the period was 48%.| Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

A survey by the Brazilian Association of Energy Traders (Abraceel) shows that residential electricity tariffs have advanced much higher than inflation in the last seven years. The accumulated increase in electricity bills is 114% since 2015, while inflation for the period was 48%.

According to the sector association, the increase is the result of the creation of new charges and subsidies, costs passed on directly to the energy consumer, dispatches from thermoelectric plants, in addition to annual tariff readjustments. The study considers data from the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT), when the Treasury stopped contributing money to the Energy Development Account (CDE), a sectoral fund that pays for public policies in the sector. The information was disclosed by the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo.

The expectation of Abraceel’s vice president of energy, Alexandre Lopes, is that costs will remain high for consumers, with another increase above inflation in the electricity bill in 2022. The forecast is based on transfers of 2021 costs that have not yet reached the consumer. According to Lopes, the financial impacts of the water crisis will affect tariffs in this and in the coming years.