Electronic Arts offers 3 months of EA Play for 19.90 reais

Electronic Arts is offering 3 months of EA Play subscription for the price of 1 month: 19.90 reais.

The product description says that only new subscriptions can take advantage of the offer, but in the past users who had an active subscription could redeem the promotion as well. If you are interested, we recommend that you take the test.

Description:

Take your game further

From now until February 8, 2022, new subscriptions can include three months of EA Play* for the price of one**!

After the initial 90-day period of your EA Play subscription, it will renew each month at the updated monthly renewal price until cancelled.

* Get more out of the games you love with subscriber-only in-game challenges and rewards. Take your favorite titles to the next level that makes you stand out from the competition.

* Get instant access to a collection of EA’s most popular games on PlayStation®4. Also, test selected new games, not betas or demos, sooner. Your progress is kept if you want to buy them.

* Subscribers receive a 10% discount when purchasing EA digital content on PlayStation®4, including full games, points packs and more.

Ready to play the best of EA?

When subscribing to EA Play, you must accept the EA User Agreement (terms.ea.com/us) and the EA Play Agreement (https://tos.ea.com/legalapp/eaplay/US/us/PC /). EA’s Privacy and Cookies Policy (privacy.ea.com) applies to your use of the EA Services.

*CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS APPLY. SEE https://tos.ea.com/legalapp/eaplay/US/br/PC/ FOR MORE DETAILS.

**This offer is valid from January 18, 2022 at 10:00 am PST to February 8, 2022 at 10:00 am PST. Offer valid for a 90-day EA Play subscription. Offer valid only for new EA Play subscribers and eligible subscribers returning to EA Play. Current EA Play subscribers are ineligible. After the initial 90-day period, the subscription will automatically renew each month at the updated monthly price and will remain active until cancelled.