Eliezer makes clear intentions with Slovenia

The atmosphere between Slovenia and Eliezer was tense during a chat about a possible little party tonight for the participants of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). The businessman, who has already taken a date to the Maldives, expressed his desire in front of other brothers to kiss Miss Pernambuco.

Rodrigo Mussi, Laís Caldas and Vyni were talking in the bedroom when he revealed that Luciano told the boy he would kiss five people in the house. When commenting on her colleague, Slovenia made it clear that, in order to kiss someone, you have to have a climate.

“I’ll take you to the leader’s dinner, then,” snapped Eliezer, as the participants roared with laughter. Surprised, Eslô remained silent and changed the conversation, calling the boy “brother”.

Rodrigo, then, shot: “Oh! Little brother is the bastard!”. Everyone laughed at the situation and Vyni said that she has never been in a serious relationship. “By choice?” asked Eliezer. “Yes, from the others”, replied the cearense.