Eliezer shocks participants with story of threesome and child caught · TV News

Eliezer Netto left the BBB 22 participants shocked in the early hours of this Thursday (20) when he told the story of a threesome that he experienced by chance for not having carefully read the description of a profile on a dating application. At the end of the sexual adventure, the businessman was still caught by a child.

The report began with the participant saying that he matched with a beautiful woman, “magazine cover” style. Upon arriving at the girl’s house, however, she came across her husband as well. “She said: ‘We’re a couple, didn’t you read the bio [descrição]?’ and I was like, ‘No!'” he said.

The carioca ended up accepting the experience, but, despite having agreed to have sex only with the woman, he was quite scared by the course of the act. According to him, at one point, he was on all fours, performing oral sex on his wife, when her husband arrived naked with condoms and a rubber penis belt.

“He would order his mine to do things with me. He does it, increases, decreases, changes positions”, he reported. Eli said he followed the coordinates until her husband ordered him to take the condom off. “Then I said: ‘Not without a condom’, then he: ‘Go without a condom’, then I: ‘No, not inside’. We started to argue there”, he continued.

After the disagreement, Eliezer thought it best to end the affair. The couple, however, continued to have sex using the rubber penis brace. “I thought, ‘Fuck, I’m next,'” he exclaimed. He then tried to leave the place, but realized that the door was locked and without the key.

When the woman addressed him with the brace, Eli yelled a “no” so loudly that the couple’s son surprised the trio. While the woman ran to get the child out of the room, the husband gave the apartment keys to him to open the door and leave.

