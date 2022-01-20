Elis Regina: Meet the singer, who died 40 years ago, in 10 tours around SP – 01/19/2022 – Passeios

Elis Regina entered the country’s Southeast migrant statistics early. She was 19 years old, in 1964, when she left Porto Alegre to try to establish herself as a professional singer — first in Rio de Janeiro, then in São Paulo. Between comings and goings, she settled for good in the capital of São Paulo in the early 1970s, where she remodeled her career and exploded as an artist.

The singer would consider herself a citizen of São Paulo until she died — unexpectedly, four decades ago, on January 19, 1982, when she was just 36 years old. “Planalto de Piratininga and I don’t open it”, predicted Elis in her latest television interview.

From the cultural impact caused by the program “O Fino da Bossa” to the performance of the show “Falso Brilhante”, São Paulo was the stage of fundamental moments for the singer.

In the city, she developed a musically more sophisticated line, while she became more interested in the engagement against the military dictatorship. It was also in São Paulo where her death, which paralyzed the country, was most felt. The artist was veiled by 60,000 people, over 19 hours, in the former Bandeirantes theater, in Bela Vista – today an evangelical church.

The funeral procession was accompanied by about 200 cars and 30,000 people on foot, on a route of more than 14 km to the Morumby Cemetery. Petals and shredded paper were thrown from the skyscrapers.

Elis said that being in the capital of São Paulo meant being close to an artistic flow that brought together news since the Week of Modern Art in 1922. “Modern is being São Paulo. Contemporary is being São Paulo”, she joked in the same TV interview.

With the success of “O Fino da Bossa”, on TV Record, she bought an apartment in the Agulhas Negras building, downtown. After the program ended in 1967, faced with a contract proposal with TV Globo, she returned to Rio.

But exhausted by the carioca star system and already separated from Ronaldo Bôscoli, Elis would return permanently to São Paulo at the end of 1973. In this new beginning, she lived in houses on Rua Atlântica, in Jardim América, and on Rua California, in Brooklin.

At that time, he rehearsed the show “Falso Brilhante” in a room under the Chá viaduct, in Anhangabaú. The show ran from December 1975 to February 1977, at Teatro Bandeirantes, with 257 performances and 180,000 spectators.

The singer still lived in the Serra da Cantareira. “Up here it’s very simple, because we have half the anxiety we have down there”, she would say. In the Saúde neighborhood, she bought a bar for her parents.

From the age of 13, when she started singing on radio programs and events, Elis supported her father and mother. To ensure their financial independence, the singer acquired a business for both of them – a bar in São Paulo, where her mother, Ercy, would exercise culinary skills, while her father, Romeu, would help in the management.

Romeu died in 1984, two years after his daughter, and Ercy would run the establishment until 1990, when he transferred the point to his then bread supplier, João Batista.

“I remember her parents a lot, but I didn’t get to know her. Residents here say that she came to visit them occasionally”, remembers the current owner.

João Marcello Bôscoli, Elis’ eldest son, still remembers the walks with his mother at the Municipal Market. “Sellers wanted to give us fruit for free, but she asked them to sell it”, recalls the singer’s son.

As another example of a place dear to the singer in the city, João mentions the 150 Night Club, in the recently closed Maksoud Plaza hotel. “Elis was in the audience at Frank Sinatra’s concert in 1981. She also went from time to time to check out the jazz house band that played in the house,” he recalls.

Check below a list of ten places to visit Elis Regina in São Paulo.

Dona Ercy’s Bar

In the 1970s, Ercy and Romeu, parents of Elis Regina, won a bar from her. The singer’s mother took care of the place until 1990, when she passed the point on to her bread supplier, João Batista, the current owner and who today baptizes the space.



Av. Ceci, 868, Health

Morumby Cemetery

It is where Elis was buried. With a large green area, it is known for having tombs of personalities such as Ayrton Senna.



R. Deputy Laércio Corte, 468, Morumbi

Djalma’s

In Roosevelt square, is the current bar Papo, Pinga e Petisco. There, Elis performed her first show in the capital, in the early hours of August 5, 1964. At the entrance, a sign recalls her debut on São Paulo.



118 Franklin Roosevelt Square, Bela Vista

Mello Alves Building

It was in an apartment on the fifth floor of this building that the singer became ill and was taken to Hospital das Clínicas, where she died shortly afterwards. On the sidewalk, a plaque and an ironwood tree pay homage to the artist.



R. Dr. Melo Alves, 668, Cerqueira César

Elis Regina Square

Inaugurated in 1984 near Cidade Universitária, the square reinforces the singer’s relationship with students during the military dictatorship.



Height of nº 1.600 of Av. Corifeu de Azevedo Marques, in Butantã

Paramount Theater

Current theater Renault. Founded in 1929, between 1965 and 1967 it hosted the famous program “O Fino da Bossa”, presented by Elis and Jair Rodrigues.



Av. Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 411, Bela Vista

tuca

A stage of political importance in the military dictatorship, it received the engaged repertoire of Elis in 1974, in addition to the show “Saudade do Brasil”, in 1980.



R. Monte Alegre, 1024, Perdizes

Bandeirantes Theater

Home of a recital with Tom Jobim, in 1974, and the long run of “Falso Brilhante”, between 1975 and 1977, the theater also hosted the singer’s wake. Today, an evangelical church operates on the site.



Av. Brig. Luís Antonio, 1401, Bela Vista

Viaduct do Chá

To produce “Falso Brilhante”, Elis obtained from the city hall a room under the Chá viaduct. In it, the singer rehearsed the historic show with her group to exhaustion, for seven months.



Pça. Ramos de Azevedo, s/nº, Center

Vila Itororó

Elis sang with Adoniran Barbosa in the fallen village, one of the symbols of the Bexiga region, in a special by Bandeirantes. Reopened, the space has cultural programming.



R. Maestro Cardim, 60, Bela Vista