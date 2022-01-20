Endrick steals the show with a great goal, Palmeiras thrashes Oeste and is in the semifinals of Copinha

Palmeiras thrashed Oeste by 5-2, with the right to a bicycle goal from Endrick, and awaits the winner of São Paulo and Cruzeiro

THE palm trees continues in the search for the unpublished title of Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup. This Wednesday (19), for the quarterfinals of the competition, Verdão thrashed Oeste 5-2 at Arena Barueri and won the classification for the semifinals.

In the next phase, seeking a place in the decision, Palmeiras will face São Paulo or cruise, which will face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time). On the other side of the bracket, América-MG and Santos are vying for the other spot in the final.

Palmeiras entered the field with full force in Barueri and opened the scoring in the 4th minute with Gabriel Silva, right after a goal lost by Oeste. Then, at 8 minutes, Giovanni extended the Palmeiras advantage.

The Verdão ride continued at 13 minutes, when endrick scored the goal of the match and one of the most beautiful in the championship. Shirt 9 took advantage of the ball and hit a bike, from outside the area, to cover for Alê and score a great goal. Still in the first half, Pedro Bicalho scored the fourth with a penalty.

In the final stage, Oeste came back from the locker room and took it out with shirt 9 popo, but barely had time to celebrate. At 7 minutes, Giovanni scored his second goal of the match and cooled the reaction.

still had time to popo discount with an important goal, despite the 5-2 rout. At 29 minutes, the number 9 of Rubrão scored for the second time in the match and tied with Figueiredo, from Vasco, in the artillery of Copinha. Both said goodbye to the competition with 8 goals.