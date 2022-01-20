ENGINEERING METHOD FILES A REQUEST FOR JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

hugo-rosaThe difficulties of the economy and the pandemic have made another victim and the team of Brazilian construction companies in a delicate situation has just increased. Method Engenharia filed its request for judicial reorganization earlier this week.

The news is particularly important for the oil and gas sector. This is because the company is part of the consortium responsible for the construction of the Natural Gas Processing Unit (UPGN) at Gaslub, in Itaboraí (RJ). Petrobras expects the unit to start operating by the end of the first half of the year.

Altogether, the debts of the group – founded and chaired by the executive Hugo Rosa (photo) – around R$ 565.2 million. According to information circulating in the market, R$60 million refers to taxes and another R$200 million is related to withperjpotentialmethodupgn.1debts with banks.

The scope of the Modelo Engenharia project at the UPGN of Gaslub includes the installation of 31 units from the design, procurement, construction, assembly and commissioning to the receipt, processing and dispatch of the unit’s final product. The Brazilian construction company is working on the project alongside Chinese Shandong Kerui.

The Rota 3 Integrated Project will drain and process 21 million cubic meters per day of natural gas from the pre-salt pole of the Santos Basin and involves the construction of the UPGN, the gas pipelines and the utility systems.

