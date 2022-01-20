Entrance to the cabin trio and tasting; see what’s on this thursday

Participants of “BBB 22” (Rede Globo) may not know yet, but they will have a very busy day this Thursday (20). After all, it is today that the trio Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada will join the rest of the house, after having fulfilled the quarantine due to covid-19.

The artists’ entry will be broadcast live at 1 pm, on an exclusive duty on Globo, in addition to continuing with airing on Globoplay, for subscribers, and on the program’s pay-per-view.

Unlike what many might think after Arthur, Jade and Linn entered the house, BBB 22 participants still won’t have a party to celebrate. On the contrary, this Thursday, during the broadcast of the program on Rede Globo, all the participants of the cabin group will participate in a test that will define the immunity of a pair. The same happened with the popcorn group, in an endurance test that consecrated the participants Bárbara and Laís as winners.

Thursday

At 1 pm, Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada will enter the house. The trio had covid-19 and was awaiting medical clearance;

Proof for the cabin, also worth immunity for a double.

Friday

Super proof between popcorn and cabins. One winner will be the leader, the other will win the autoimmune angel.

Sunday

Triple wall formation with immunized angel, leader’s indication and leader’s indicated counterattack. Each one of the house will indicate two people to the wall;

The back-to-back event will be disputed between the one indicated in the counterattack and the two most voted in the house. The winner is off the wall.