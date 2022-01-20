European Countries Report Record New Covid-19 Cases Amid Omicron Variant Outbreak | World

Amid the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus – already dominant around the world – European countries have registered a rapid increase in the contagion numbers of Covid-19.

This Wednesday (19), Germany recorded more than 100,000 cases of Covid-19 in just 24 hours, this was the highest count for the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the United Kingdom, one of the first countries to recognize the omicron as dominant, the peak seems to have passed, according to the local government, which announced a relaxation in restrictions.

However, even in countries with high vaccination rates, such as Portugal, the outbreak of the disease is a cause for concern – even though the current wave is less virulent than the previous ones on the continent.

Despite the rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases of the disease, hospitalizations for Covid-19 have not risen to the same extent – ​​in part because of vaccine coverage, and also because of the apparent lower severity of the omicron variant.

People line up at a Covid-19 testing center in Munich, Germany on Nov 24, 2021

Germany recorded, this Wednesday (19), the highest number of daily cases in the entire pandemic period, according to an official balance sheet.

In 24 hours, there were 112,323 new cases of coronavirus. The German Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach, also said that, despite the high number, this is not yet the peak of infections in the country.

The sudden increase in transmission reinforces the central government’s thesis that vaccination in Germany could become mandatory – a measure that could be applied between April and May.

“I think we will reach the peak of the wave in mid-February and then the number of cases could fall again, but we have not reached the peak yet,” the minister told broadcaster RTL.

People wear a protective mask on the streets of Lisbon, Portugal, due to Covid-19 in a photo taken on December 17, 2021

In Portugal, the country with the highest rate of vaccinated people in Europe – 89% with both doses, according to the Our World in Data platform – the increase in cases has sounded a warning.

The expectation is that at least 400,000 Portuguese will catch Covid-19 before the end of the month, according to an estimate by the Instituto Superior Técnico of the University of Lisbon.

The high number of infected may alter even the government’s plans for the elections, scheduled for January 30.

The estimate follows, and states that the peak of the fifth wave of the pandemic in the country may occur between January 20 and 24, with the number of daily cases of Covid-19 reaching 50 thousand.

In Eastern European countries, where vaccination encounters some resistance from the population, countries have been registering unprecedented increases in daily infections.

On Wednesday (19), Slovenia and Croatia recorded a record of contamination – there were 12,285 and 16,017 new cases, respectively.

Serbia also has high numbers. On Tuesday (18) 18,006 cases of Covid-19 were registered, a number close to the 17,318 registered the following day.

Medical teams care for Covid patients at King's College Hospital in London

Contrary to other countries, the United Kingdom announced this Wednesday (19) the end of the restrictions imposed to control the advance of Covid-19 in England.

According to the British government, the peak of cases has passed in the region – however, the day before, the country recorded a record of deaths with 438 deaths in 24 hours.

From next week, the use of masks will no longer be mandatory, as well as the home office work regime will no longer be encouraged.