EXCLUSIVE: Creditas to seek $10bn valuation in IPO; banks dispute union | Business

Close to closing a pre-IPO private round, fintech Creditas has already started the process for its listing on the American stock exchange. In current conversations, the company estimates a debut valuation of $7 billion to $10 billion, Pipeline has learned. There is a possibility that the offering will take place at the end of the second quarter – but the most likely scenario is the listing in the second half, the sources said.

Investment banks made their presentations to fintech in the first two weeks of January and are eagerly awaiting the call securing a place in the union this week. “It’s the most hotly contested deal at the moment. The Nubank of 2022”, says an IB head. That’s because, keeping due proportions in relation to the digital bank, this should be the biggest initial offer of a Brazilian company in the year – with a weak economy and elections, banks expect greater volumes in follow-ons.

1 of 1 Sergio Furio, founder of Creditas: pre-IPO round followed by listing — Photo: Silvia Zamboni/Valor Sergio Furio, founder of Creditas: pre-IPO round followed by listing — Photo: Silvia Zamboni/Valor

At the higher end, the price expectation builds in a projected 2023 EV/revenue multiple of 12x. The company will still hit the hammer on the volume of funding, but has indicated something between US$ 500 million and US$ 1 billion.

Creditas’ business is to grant credit with a guarantee on property and car or on payroll. The company’s creation is similar to what moved Nubank: a foreigner impressed by the high local interest rates, with the restriction of access to credit and with a desire (or without much notion of reality, as they say) to face the establishment. The Spaniard Sérgio Furio created BankFacil, later it was renamed as Creditas, a year before the founding of the startup that opted for the credit card.

Today the largest secured credit fintech in the country, Creditas has funds such as Softbank, Kaszek, QED and Amadeus in its shareholder base. The pace of growth has been intense, which makes the company take advantage of the liquidity of the funds – its fifth round, when it raised US$ 225 million, was closed just over a month ago.