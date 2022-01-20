Expert RAW: Samsung announces camera app for Galaxy S21 Ultra with professional controls

It’s been over a year since Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 series and they are still getting more and more news. This time we are going to talk about the Expert RAW app that has just been announced for the Galaxy S21 Ultra with many more options for professional photography including new controls to adjust every detail when shooting.

The announcement was made by Samsung’s official Twitter account with a video starring photographer Shaaz jung, which demonstrates some features of Expert RAW. It demonstrates how you can switch between any camera on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G within the app quickly and accurately, adjusting various parameters in real time.

Among the advantages of Expert RAW are greater control over camera sensors, obtaining 16-bit RAW files with more information to use in post-processing in dedicated applications and programs.

However, it is worth remembering that RAW images usually consume much more storage than a JPEG or PNG file, in addition to taking a few seconds longer to be captured due to the greater amount of information obtained by the sensors.