Fábio, ex-Cruzeiro, reveals agreement with Fluminense and already projects work with Abel Braga – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Playback/TV Band Fábio at Rio de Janeiro airport this Wednesday

Fábio already has a new home after defending Cruzeiro for 18 years. The goalkeeper landed this Wednesday afternoon in Rio to undergo medical examinations and sign with Fluminense until December. Confident, he has already designed the work with Abel Braga and also alongside the striker Fred, of which he was commanded and companion in Belo Horizonte.

“I had the opportunity to work with Abel Braga recently, with Fred too. We had a very good time at Cruzeiro. I’m sure I’ll make other great friends here (at Fluminense) too. Everything will be fine”, said the goalkeeper, confident. to stand out in Rio.

Fábio’s dream was to complete 1000 games with the Cruzeiro shirt in a final season in his career. But the new football management did not reach an agreement with the goalkeeper, offering only three months of contract and he said goodbye with 976 games played at the Minas Gerais club.

His will was to stay until December and try to help put the club in his heart back in the national elite. Without an agreement, he will end his victorious career in the first division by playing in the Brasileirão and the Copa Libertadores for Fluminense.

“I just have to thank you for this great opportunity to wear the tricolor shirt, I hope everything goes well in the exams to be able to help. be officially announced.

At Fluminense, Fábio will fight for position with Marcos Felipe, who had a great season in 2021. The experience and confidence in Abel Braga, however, will weigh in favor of the 41-year-old veteran.