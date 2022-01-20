FalleN says he’ll do his best to let everyone know what a legend fnx is | DRAFT5

Gabriel “falleN“Toledo and Lincoln”fnx” Lau will return to perform together in Last Dance. It’s a partnership that, in the midst of so many separations, refers to good times for the Brazilian scene since 2009. And depending on the Verdadeiro, the new generation that follows the national Counter-Strike will know the true legend that Phoenix It’s.
“It’s a personal challenge too, I really want him to do well in this project, to be able to show his story to the youngest fan, there are a lot of kids who don’t know who the real fnx was, who didn’t catch the scenario. Anyone who started playing in 2017 doesn’t know who fnx is, one of the biggest legends we have on the scene”, said FalleN in an interview with ge.
The True one further said that fnx “deserves a dignified ending for what he did” and praised his teammate, who has been showing a lot of desire to play: “He’s focused, it’s cool to see. It’s a scary grip. He wants to play every day, he finishes training and wants to play more, he wants to stream, he’s calling us to play. He knows that when he comes in, it’s for The challenge is to keep it that way”.
This is not the first time that FalleN has revived fnx. In the last one, Verdadeiro and his companion put the country back on top of the world with the two Major conquests. According to AWPer, the biggest challenge is keeping the rifler focused:
Continue after ad
“The challenge is to keep it for a long time, we are going to stay one or two years with this project and we know that it puts a huge amount of gas and, when it manages to enjoy its success, it often diverts its focus. The big challenge is to keep him focused“, pointed.