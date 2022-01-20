Family members mourn woman’s death after liposculpture: “Carnage”

The relatives of Sara Gómez, a 39-year-old woman who died on January 1 in Spain after a liposculpture, are still trying to understand how the realtor and mother of two daughters came out of surgery with “injuries typical of a fight with weapons”. In all, according to the victim’s relatives, there were 30 perforations of 0.5 to 2 centimeters in organs such as the kidney, colon, intestine and liver. The information is from BBC News.

“We want the full weight of the law to fall on the culprits, because it was carnage,” said Ezequiel Nicolás, Sara’s ex-husband and spokesman for the woman’s family. He accuses the surgeon and anesthesiologist who operated on her of reckless homicide.

Sara performed the cosmetic procedure, which removes fat from one part of the body through a cannula and transfers it to other regions to reshape the patient’s body, at a private clinic in Cartagena, a port city in southeastern Spain. She spent 5,700 euros, equivalent to R$36,000, for the surgery.

Hours after the intervention, the woman was transferred in a very serious situation to a hospital. She had blood and other fluid loss and remained in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for almost a month, until she died on January 1.

The operation took place between 9 am and 2:30 pm, lasting longer than expected. It wasn’t until nearly four hours later that the emergency services were called, according to the family’s lawyer, Inácio Martínez. “In the more than 30 years that I have dealt with this type of case, I have seen it all, but this is the most incomprehensible of all,” said the lawyer.

In the medical report from the hospital where Sara died, there are lesions such as “abdominal wall necrosis, peritonitis, abscess with intestinal contents, dissection of the entire right and left retroperitoneum with exposure of both iliopsoas muscles, large swelling and gastrointestinal congestion with multiple perforations” .

The surgeon, a 38-year-old Chilean, guarantees that the liposculpture was performed without complications and that this was confirmed by the anesthesiologist. However, 12 days after the intervention, the anesthesiologist went to the health department of the region and assured that he had warned the doctor that the patient was suffering from episodes of low pressure and that the fluid extracted from her had a reddish color, when normal is that it is yellowish when it comes to fat.

The lawyer for Sara’s family says there is “clear medical negligence” on the part of the surgeon “in having inserted the cannula into the peritoneum.” [tecido que reveste a parede abdominal e recobre a maior parte dos órgãos no abdômen] and not in the space between the skin and the muscle, which is where the fat is”. He also “doesn’t understand why they didn’t stop the operation when they saw that the fluid extracted was reddish in color, especially considering the anesthesiologist warned him, or why they called the emergency services so late.”

Sara had already undergone other plastic surgeries before. According to Ezequiel, a doctor who operated on her in 2019 for a tummy tuck would have recommended that she not undergo liposculpture. But, according to Sara’s ex-husband, when she spoke to the surgeon who would do her liposculpture, he would have assured her that the procedure would be simple and that she would recover in a few days.

law in Spain

Deaths from plastic surgery are exceptional events in Spain, but it is common for this type of operation to be performed by doctors without specialization in the area, something that is allowed in the country.

Currently, anyone with a degree in Medicine and who has completed a specialty in Surgery can perform aesthetic, plastic or restorative operations in Spain.

