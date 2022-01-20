Fan creates shooting game where player hunts Pokémon with firearms

Independent developer Dragon is working on an unofficial game from pokemon that will destroy some childhoods. That’s because the game is a first-person shooter genre and its gameplay involves using military weaponry to kill pocket monsters.

A tweet with a video of the game went viral, garnering 33,000 likes and 14,000 retweets in just two days. The 1-minute, 20-second trailer has been viewed over 1.8 million times, and shows weapons like assault rifles and shotguns being used against a Nidoqueen, a Zapdos, and even a friendly Pikachu.

Last month I started working on developing a Pokémon First Person Shooter. #IndieGameDev #pokemon pic.twitter.com/dZZTuYWq22 — Dragon (@Dragon_GameDev2) January 17, 2022

Idea for the project made in Unreal Engine 4 came from a simple tweet

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Dragon explained that the idea for the project came from a tweet that simply said, “Someone should make a first-person Pokemon shooter.”

The developer then used Unreal Engine 4 to make the game a reality. The first attempt was to use the graphics engine’s own template for first-person games, but this did not result in the desired experience.

It was then that he came across a package called Low Poly Shooter Pack 3.0, from Infima Games studio. Its mechanics served as the perfect starting point, including 20 weapons, grenades, and ammo reload animations.

Importing the 3D models required six different programs

As he didn’t have a 3D artist on his team, Dragon had to look for an asset pack in the Unreal Engine marketplace to create the game’s environment. To match the aesthetics and atmosphere of the Pokémon universe, he chose a stylized forest.

The developer used these items to create three different areas, each with progressively stronger Pokemon and its own boss. The little monsters that populate these environments were imported directly from the most recent games in the franchise.

(Source: YouTube/Play)Source: YouTube/Play

The lengthy import process required the use of six different programs. To facilitate the creation of artificial intelligence, Pokémon have been divided into six different groups — each with their own behaviors and reactions.

Game still has special battles against Zapdos, Articuno and Mewtwo

Boss battles also gained special attention. There are three different legendaries players can face off against: Zapdos, Articuno, and Mewtwo. Each clash takes place on a different map and involves unique special effects.

(Source: YouTube/Play)Source: YouTube/Play

Dragon has not confirmed that the game will be available to the public someday, nor what the future of the project will be.