Fans react to Paulo Sousa’s training at Flamengo

Coach Paulo Sousa was officially introduced on January 10th. Along with his coaching staff, he was the only reinforcement for 2022 so far. However, it has already been embraced by Flamengo fans. That’s because the coach is showing commitment to the team’s preparation.

Flamengo has even been publishing content from their training sessions. Fans are reacting to the videos and photos on social media. Mostly, there are several compliments to the technician. In addition, the fans seem to be enjoying seeing the team preparing and dedicating themselves. Look:

Something that was supposed to be normal, but it’s so good to see that you’re having training, that we have a TECHNICIAN — Rhuanᶜʳᶠ🔴⚫🔴⚫✨🌊💸🇸🇮🎲🦅🍺 (@rhuaan17) January 19, 2022

Collection and demand on time I didn’t have that in the daily routine of the Club. 2022 will be different a lot of work and expectation of titles at the end of the season — CRF97 (@Bite1997) January 19, 2022

Too excited to see this team flying on the field 🔥 — 𝐁𝟕 🕊 (@bresktt) January 19, 2022

Now that you have real training, do you want to show it to everyone? It’s great like this, you can keep posting intern — Bismarck Leal CRF (@Bismarckleal) January 18, 2022

This intensity enchants…🤩 — Wallace Costaᶜʳᶠ 🔴⚫ (@wallcs) January 17, 2022

Paulo Sousa won over fans with actions. From the beginning he was motivated to come to Gávea. For example when he paid his severance pay with Poland out of his own pocket. But beyond that, he’s been taking action at Ninho do Urubu. His innovations are being much talked about.

Paulo Sousa’s methods in Flamengo

For example, training aid equipment. Paulo Sousa asked the club for a screen and was granted. The idea is to be able to see the exercises and give instructions on the equipment. The club even posted a video where the coach uses the equipment.

He also came back with the biometric point on the CT. That is, in case of absence or delay, the player is fined. Training in two periods is also back at the club. In addition, he made meals mandatory in CT. That is, when training takes place in the morning, the players have lunch and coffee at Ninho do Urubu.

And the same occurs when training is in the afternoon. That is, the players dine at the CT. Also, games are no different. That’s because players must have dinner at Maracanã after the match. In case the match is away from home, the athletes have dinner at the hotel.

The use of cell phones during meals was also prohibited by Paulo Sousa. Therefore, he shows himself to be a technician concerned with the details, and that wins the fans over. Mainly for remembering the characteristics of another Portuguese: Jorge Jesus, idolized by the Flamengo fans.

Follow Eric Viana on twitter.

Be our supporter and contribute to the improvement of MRN.