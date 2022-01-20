Faustão and Whindersson get emotional in the Band with a video of the youtuber’s ex

Whindersson Nunes’ participation in the program “Faustão na Band” was marked by an emotional moment. The youtuber cried after a statement from the influencer’s ex, Maria Lina Deggan. The words

During the “Personal File” frame, the ex-girlfriend stated that she still loves Whindersson. Maria Lina became pregnant during their relationship, and the couple’s son died after a premature birth in May 2021.

You are the best part of my story, I am grateful for everything you did for me. João is the biggest dream of my life. I’m sure that wherever he is, he’s very proud of his father. You deserve all the love you get from Brazil. I love you.

Maria Lina Deggan in ‘Faustão na Band’

Thrilled, the presenter was surprised by Maria Lina’s words. “If you weren’t a distinguished guy, an ex-girlfriend would never say that after a tragedy. We were speechless”, pointed out Faustão.

“We have a very affectionate relationship. We always cheer for each other. We went through a ‘bar’ together. I also say that I love her. I don’t even know what to say, I wasn’t expecting”, Whindersson replied in the sequence.

Whindersson was also moved by a statement from singer Simone. She recalled a meeting between them after the baby’s death. “I looked into your eyes and realized how strong you are”, highlighted the artist.

The youtuber cried when commenting on the relationship with the family. “We are starting to have a dialogue after a long time, we worry about mental health. We were always after money. Whenever we got something, someone got sick and we sold everything. Now we say that we love each other”.

The program featuring Whindersson Nunes was previously recorded. Today, Fausto Silva was removed from the Band after testing positive for covid-19.