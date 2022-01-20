Faustão is leader in Band and gives more Ibope than Ratinho in SBT

Faustão na Band remains high in the audience, even having stabilized with lower numbers than in the premiere, it is still the most watched attraction of the São Paulo broadcaster. In addition, the program led by Fausto Silva obtained higher numbers than the competition, being more seen, for example, than Programa do Ratinho, on SBT.

According to data from Kantar Ibope for Greater São Paulo obtained by OnScreen together with market sources, Faustão na Band scored an average of 5.6 points with a peak of 6.6, being the main attraction of the channel and surpassing Programa do Ratinho, which had 4.8. This is on the day the presenter was diagnosed with Covid-19 and will have to step away from the recordings and a little less than the day of the premiere, when Faustão increased the channel’s audience by almost 10,000%.

Speaking of Programa do Ratinho, on SBT, Te Dou a Vida scored 7.1 points, while Se Nos Vamos, still in the first week, achieved an average performance of 7.0. Mar de Amor, on the other hand, remains down, scoring just 3.6, less until Amanhã é para Semper, which was 5.5. The station’s grid has been reaching low rates throughout most of the day, and the red light was turned on with Casos de Família, which scored a meager 1.6 on average.

At Globo, BBB22 remains on the rise as the biggest attraction of Brazilian TV, closing the third episode of the season with 24.3 points, an average higher than that of Jornal Nacional and Um Lugar ao Sol, since both ended the day with 22 points. ,6. Earlier, O Clone grew in the range of Vale a Pena Ver de Novo and went to 16.1 points and distanced itself with an average of 12.4 from O Cravo e a Rosa.

Jornal da Record scored 6.9 points, having a performance below Cidade Alerta with 7.1 and A Bible, the channel’s vice-leader with 7.3. Mortal Kilos kept the average of the range at 6.8 points. Record’s biggest audience, however, was the General Balance, closing the day with an average of 7.6.

Check out the audiences:

Good morning SP8.1
Good morning Brazil9.4
More you7.7
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes7.0
SP110.4
Globe Sports10.2
Newspaper Today11.1
The Carnation and the Rose12.4
Afternoon Session: Extreme Decisions11.4
The clone16.1
Workout Dreams15.7
In the Emperor’s Times16.9
SP219.2
The more life, the better!21.4
National Journal22.6
a place in the sun22.6
BBB2224.3
Special Film: A Star is Born14.9
Globo newspaper7.6
Go glue6.2
owl5.3
hour 15.6
General Balance Sheet1.8
General Balance Sheet Manhã SP2.8
Speak Brazil3.7
Nowadays4.4
JR 24h (morning)5.0
General balance7.6
Proof of love6.1
JR 24h (afternoon)5.4
Alert City7.1
JR 24h (afternoon)6.8
Record Journal6.9
The Bible7.2
Deadly Kilos6.8
Chicago Fire4.3
JR 24h (dawn)2.4
Speaks, I hear you1.2
Religious0.5
First Impact3.0
Good morning and company2.3
SBT News1.9
Family cases1.6
wheel by wheel2.0
gossiping2.3
Come here2.9
sea ​​of ​​love3.6
tomorrow is forever5.5
if they leave us7.0
I give you life7.1
SBT Brazil6.2
Angel’s face7.6
Mouse Program4.8
The Night2.8
Operation Mosque2.3
Reporter connection1.9
SBT Brazil (re-presentation)1.7
First Impact (4h-6h)2.0
First Newspaper0.2
Bora SP 10.4
Bora SP 20.7
Let’s go Brazil0.9
The Chef0.7
Open game2.0
The Ball Owners1.8
best of the afternoon1.1
Brazil Urgent5.0
Brazil Urgent – Location5.1
Band Journal4.6
Faustão in the Band5.6
1001 Questions1.9
Night news0.9
what end it took0.9
Total Sport0.6
More Geek0.4
More Info0.2
Band Journal0.4

