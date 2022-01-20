Faustão is leader in Band and gives more Ibope than Ratinho in SBT

Faustão na Band remains high in the audience, even having stabilized with lower numbers than in the premiere, it is still the most watched attraction of the São Paulo broadcaster. In addition, the program led by Fausto Silva obtained higher numbers than the competition, being more seen, for example, than Programa do Ratinho, on SBT.

According to data from Kantar Ibope for Greater São Paulo obtained by OnScreen together with market sources, Faustão na Band scored an average of 5.6 points with a peak of 6.6, being the main attraction of the channel and surpassing Programa do Ratinho, which had 4.8. This is on the day the presenter was diagnosed with Covid-19 and will have to step away from the recordings and a little less than the day of the premiere, when Faustão increased the channel’s audience by almost 10,000%.

Speaking of Programa do Ratinho, on SBT, Te Dou a Vida scored 7.1 points, while Se Nos Vamos, still in the first week, achieved an average performance of 7.0. Mar de Amor, on the other hand, remains down, scoring just 3.6, less until Amanhã é para Semper, which was 5.5. The station’s grid has been reaching low rates throughout most of the day, and the red light was turned on with Casos de Família, which scored a meager 1.6 on average.

At Globo, BBB22 remains on the rise as the biggest attraction of Brazilian TV, closing the third episode of the season with 24.3 points, an average higher than that of Jornal Nacional and Um Lugar ao Sol, since both ended the day with 22 points. ,6. Earlier, O Clone grew in the range of Vale a Pena Ver de Novo and went to 16.1 points and distanced itself with an average of 12.4 from O Cravo e a Rosa.

Jornal da Record scored 6.9 points, having a performance below Cidade Alerta with 7.1 and A Bible, the channel’s vice-leader with 7.3. Mortal Kilos kept the average of the range at 6.8 points. Record’s biggest audience, however, was the General Balance, closing the day with an average of 7.6.

Check out the audiences:

Average-day 13.8 Good morning SP 8.1 Good morning Brazil 9.4 More you 7.7 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 7.0 SP1 10.4 Globe Sports 10.2 Newspaper Today 11.1 The Carnation and the Rose 12.4 Afternoon Session: Extreme Decisions 11.4 The clone 16.1 Workout Dreams 15.7 In the Emperor’s Times 16.9 SP2 19.2 The more life, the better! 21.4 National Journal 22.6 a place in the sun 22.6 BBB22 24.3 Special Film: A Star is Born 14.9 Globo newspaper 7.6 Go glue 6.2 owl 5.3 hour 1 5.6

Average-day 6.1 General Balance Sheet 1.8 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 2.8 Speak Brazil 3.7 Nowadays 4.4 JR 24h (morning) 5.0 General balance 7.6 Proof of love 6.1 JR 24h (afternoon) 5.4 Alert City 7.1 JR 24h (afternoon) 6.8 Record Journal 6.9 The Bible 7.2 Deadly Kilos 6.8 Chicago Fire 4.3 JR 24h (dawn) 2.4 Speaks, I hear you 1.2 Religious 0.5

Average-day 3.9 First Impact 3.0 Good morning and company 2.3 SBT News 1.9 Family cases 1.6 wheel by wheel 2.0 gossiping 2.3 Come here 2.9 sea ​​of ​​love 3.6 tomorrow is forever 5.5 if they leave us 7.0 I give you life 7.1 SBT Brazil 6.2 Angel’s face 7.6 Mouse Program 4.8 The Night 2.8 Operation Mosque 2.3 Reporter connection 1.9 SBT Brazil (re-presentation) 1.7 First Impact (4h-6h) 2.0