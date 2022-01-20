Faustão loses audience, but keeps Band at a high level

the audience of Faustão in the Band retreated this Tuesday (18). The program ended in fourth place, according to data measured in Greater São Paulo. THE band, however, remained at a high level with the attraction. Before Fausto Silva’s arrival at the station, the range he occupied did not go beyond 2 points with the soap opera Nazaré, falling even further with the entry of RR Soares’ telecult in the video.

Between 8:30 pm and 10:23 pm, Faustão na Band earned 6.1 points, 7.7 peak and 9.3% share in the number of televisions connected (share). In the same period, Globo led with an average of 21.9, followed by Record (8.5) and SBT (7.4). On Monday (17), there were 8.4 points for Silva’s debut, compared to 22.7 for Globo, 7.6 for SBT and 7.1 for Record.

The presenter’s daily format bet, yesterday, on the Grana ou Fama (Grant or Fame) frame, in which anonymous talents opt for cash prizes or to remain in the competition.

Band grows and intimidates SBT

In addition to the good performance with Faustão, the Band won victories over SBT throughout the day. The Open Game by Renata Fan was on SBT Notícias, with 2.6 against 2.9 for the main competitor. Os Donos da Bola, by star Neto, turned the score around: 2.7 against 2.3 on the news by Dudu Camargo and Marcão do Povo. Then 1.3 from the local block of Melhor da Tarde with Catia Fonseca and 1.6 during the national one.

The version of Brasil Urgente aired across the country, from 4pm to 6:50pm, also surpassed SBT. It was 4.3 points compared to 4.1 of the main competitor. Subsequently, 5.3 for the journalistic version of José Luiz Datena shown only in São Paulo and 4.8 with Jornal da Band. Zeca Camargo’s game show broadcast after Faustão in Band, 1001 Questions recorded 2.1.

Bora SP (0.6), Bora Brasil (1.1) and Jornal da Noite (1.2) were in fourth place, as were Jogo Aberto, Melhor da Tarde, Brasil Urgente local, Jornal da Band and 1001 Questions.

