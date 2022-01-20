Faustão’s partner in Band, Anne Lottermann is also with Covid-19 · TV News

Considered to take charge of Faustão in the Band during the rest period of Fausto Silva, who tested positive for the coronavirus this Wednesday (19), Anne Lottermann is also with Covid-19. The co-host of the former owner of Domingão will need to be absent from work until next week.

João Guilherme Silva, son of the communicator who also shares the stage of the Band with Faustão and Anne, will take the exam on Thursday morning (20). He already had Covid, right at the beginning of the pandemic, but the contagion does not prevent him from catching the disease again.

Information about Anne’s painting is provided by columnist Flávio Ricco, from R7. THE TV news contacted the Band’s advice, but did not get confirmation until the conclusion of this text. Both Fausto Silva and the former Jornal Nacional are doing well – she even posted on her Instagram the look she will wear in this Wednesday’s edition of Faustão na Band.

The separation of the two will not harm the exhibition of Faustão in Band this week, as all editions are already ready. The planned studio work was suspended until Friday (21), according to Band: “As there are already recorded editions of the attraction until next Wednesday (26), the exhibition will not be affected. next week.”

However, the TV news found that Fausto Silva was negotiating behind the scenes for Anne and João Guilherme to take over the recordings from Thursday (20) and command the programs scheduled to be recorded. The plans were changed after the positive test of the former Jornal Nacional.

This would be a way to value your two co-presenters and not harm the schedule of guests who are already scheduled to participate. There are programs ready with Fausto Silva, but they are not enough to cover the entire next week.

Return of Faustão

On Monday (24), Fausto Silva and Anne will take another test against Covid. If the result is negative, they return to work the same day. The program has been taped between 18:00 and 20:00, but a week in advance of the premiere.

THE TV news followed the recording of Faustão in Band last Monday (17). The presenter avoided talking to the press, precisely as a precaution not to catch Covid-19. During the show, he greeted and even hugged some guests, all tested.

On Tuesday, columnist Ricardo Feltrin, from UOL, anticipated that six dancers from Fausto Silva’s program had been removed after catching Covid-19. The program has an auditorium with a capacity of 500 people, but has received 250 to keep a distance.

Read the band’s note below:

“Following the protocols determined by the medical staff of the Band, Fausto Silva did the PCR test for the detection of Covid-19 and the result was positive. The presenter is asymptomatic, is doing well and will continue working at home fulfilling the quarantine.”

“The recordings of the program Faustão na Band are suspended. As there are already recorded editions of the attraction until next Wednesday (26), the exhibition will not be affected. The presenter should resume recordings at the beginning of next week.”

Check out the video report as well: