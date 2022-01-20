Faustão’s wife reassures fans after presenter tests positive for covid-19 | celebrities



Faustão – Rodrigo Moraes/Band

Published 01/19/2022 15:44

Rio – After the Band announced that Faustão was diagnosed with covid-19, this Wednesday (19), the presenter’s wife, Luciana Cardoso, updated the communicator’s health status. The creative director of “Faustão na Band” said that Fausto Silva has a complete vaccination schedule and reassures: “He is great, without any symptoms”.

“As it is asymptomatic, it was detected because we have the habit of taking the exam frequently. Just as a precaution so as not to pass it on to anyone”, Luciana declared to Marcelle Carvalho’s column, from UOL. “He is fully vaccinated. This also helps him to be well”, added the director.

The positive diagnosis came the week the presenter debuted on the Band schedule with the program “Faustão na Band”. According to the broadcaster, the recordings of the attraction are suspended and Luciana guaranteed that the exhibition of the format will not be affected until next week, while the communicator fulfills the quarantine at home.

“The program is already recorded until Tuesday of next week, it’s on this front. Then the team will do some things this week, they’ll give an advance, I don’t know how they’re going to play. As a precaution, I won’t work these days either , I will stay at home, despite having tested negative,” he explained.

“Probably, they should reorganize next week’s recordings, record more than one program a day. Nothing has been decided yet. But everything is fine and by Tuesday of next week everything is recorded. And we think we’ll get it later. take care of what’s to come. Fausto, testing negative, goes back to work”, added Faustão’s wife.