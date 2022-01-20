Fausto Silva tests positive for coronavirus

The host Fausto Silva you have covid-19 and the recordings of your daily program Faustão in the Band are suspended. The information was confirmed by the São Paulo broadcaster.

According to a note sent by the band, the presenter is asymptomatic and complying with isolation protocols. Because it has a good amount of recorded programs, the display of Faustão in the Band should not be affected.

Read the broadcaster’s full statement: “Following the protocols determined by the medical staff of the Band, Fausto Silva took the PCR exam to detect Covid-19 and the result was positive. The presenter is asymptomatic, is doing well and will continue working at home fulfilling the quarantine.

The recordings of the program Faustão na Band are suspended. As there are already recorded editions of the attraction until next Wednesday (26), the exhibition will not be affected. The presenter should resume recording early next week.”

The program debuted last Monday (18) in second place on Ibope. Faustão in the Band it is shown from Monday to Friday, at 8:30 pm, and marks the presenter’s return to the station.

