Ferreira renews his contract with Grêmio until 2024

Grêmio managed to agree the renewal with Ferreira, the Grêmio striker finally had his destiny defined. After new speculations emerged about the athlete leaving the tricolor, the direction was quick and closed the deal.

Behind the scenes of Grêmio: Jardel will face his first wall at the Portuguese “BBB”

Increasingly isolated, Romildo loses support at Grêmio

World Cup works around the Grêmio Arena are not yet ready

Guess: What will be the revelations of Grêmio in 2022?

Former Grêmio player reveals doubt that corrodes him inside

Flamengo’s poll by the athlete hurried the club to close the contract. However, the renewal has not yet been announced by the tricolor, it was information discovered firsthand by Eduardo Gabardo, from GZH.

This journalist being a very reliable source, we are sure of the information. The renewal will extend the player’s current contract by one year. Before, Ferreira’s contract would run until 2023, now it will run until 2024.

In addition, the player will have his termination fine raised considerably. Well, your salary will also have a tremendous increase, if you imagine that it will be fundamental for the Serie B dispute.

Previously, it was speculated that Ferreira’s new salary would be around R$300,000. But, no new information was leaked on the matter. As soon as we find out, we will publish a publication revealing the Grêmio athlete’s new salary.

Grêmio sought renewal with Ferreira to try to end the constant speculation that the athlete would leave Porto Alegre. Because, with the increase in the termination fine, the tricolor will only release the player if they want to. Even if he is sold, the club will be very well paid.

In addition, his good performance in the 2021 season justifies an increase in his salary of R$ 140 thousand, a very low salary for a Grêmio holder.

Jean Pyerre leaves Gremio for Turkey: news, contract time and sale

So, sign up for YouTube and follow us on our social networks like TikTok, twitter, The Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Silvio Avila / Getty Images