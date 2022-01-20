Fiat dealership sells Uno Ciao for BRL 109,990

And the history of the Volkswagen Kombi Last Edition repeats itself. Whenever a historic car is launched in a farewell series, it is normal that, after a while, it appreciates a lot. But a Fiat dealer decided to anticipate this and is asking R$109,990 for an Uno Ciao.

Priced at R$84,990, the Fiat Uno Ciao is the farewell edition of the iconic Italian compact hatch. It is already a much more expensive version of the regular Uno, which sold for R$68,490 in its Attractive entry-level version. The R$14,400 surcharge brings unique visual elements, exclusive stickers, more equipment and alloy wheels.

However, the Rivel dealer in Blumenau (SC) thought it was fair to charge R$109,990 for Uno Ciao. It is exactly R$ 25 thousand in premium for the farewell model without any changes or exclusivity more than the other 250 units. This particular model is the 234 unit.

The store’s justification, according to a survey carried out by Quatro Rodas magazine, is that “this is the only Uno Ciao in Santa Catarina, as far as we know”. Does this justify the overprice of practically ¼ of the original value of the ultimate Fiat Uno? The question remains.

Among the standard items of the Uno Ciao, it is worth remembering, are air conditioning, power steering, simple sound system with MP3 and Bluetooth, electric locks, electric front windows, rear wiper and washer, rear window defroster, split rear seats, Ceiling console with extra mirror and on-board computer.

The model is equipped with a 1.0 Fire engine with 75 hp and 9.9 kgfm of torque. It had to be discontinued as it no longer meets the demanding protocols for emission of pollutants and vapors of the Proconve L7. As sales were low, and the Mobi is there fulfilling the role of the Uno, there was no justification for making the necessary modifications to the compact hatch.

