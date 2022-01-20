Fiat Mobi 2022 gets more economical and starts at R$ 60,990

The Fiat Mobi 2022 was officially presented by the Italian brand in the national market and comes with prices starting at R$ 60,990.

The subcompact made in Betim received a new engine calibration, which reduced fuel consumption by 7.9%.

Fiat adopted the fuel preheating system for cold start in the Fire Evo 1.0 engine, which had its power reduced in the process of meeting the Proconve L7.

With no six pack in the engine compartment, the Fiiat Mobi 2022 now has a more modern cold start system, which also helps with economy.

According to Fiat, the Mobi 2022 averages 15 km/l on the road cycle with gasoline, thus reaching 700 km of autonomy.

The standard equipment list includes air conditioning, power steering, power windows and locks, ABS brakes and dual airbags.

Options include a multifunctional steering wheel with media controls and a UConnect multimedia system with a 7-inch touchscreen and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay projection.

Another novelty on the Fiat Mobi 2022 is the ITPMS, a well-known tire pressure sensor, which warns you when one or more tires have low calibration.

Offered in Like and Trekking versions, the Fiat Mobi 2022 is one of the few options for entry-level cars in the domestic market.

With 3,566 m in length, 1,633 m of width, 1,505 m of height and 2,305 m of wheelbase, the Fiat Mobi has 215 liters in the trunk and fuel tank with 47 liters.

Rival of the Renault Kwid 2022, which arrives this week, the Mobi is a good player in sales, having registered 65,847 units in 2021.

This gave it the seventh position in the sales ranking of the national market last year, a volume that placed the model below the Gol, however, far from the rival Kwid.

The Renault small had 52,916 units sold in the country and ranked 11th in the national sales ranking.