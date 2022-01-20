Fiat Mobi 2022 loses power and becomes much more economical in Brazil

2022-01-20

Fiat changed the Mobi for 2022 and warned that the updated version of the model will arrive with a recalibrated and more economical engine.

According to Stellantis, the Fire Evo engine was refitted to meet the requirements of the Proconve L7. After tweaking the engine’s electronic management, the cart was 7.9% more economical – great news in times of expensive gasoline, isn’t it?

The manufacturer reported that the Fiat Mobi 2022 now has the ability to run up to 15 km per liter of gasoline on the road circuit. This performance makes the model reach a range of more than 700 km with just one tank of fuel.

The recalibration improved the autonomy, but ended up negatively affecting the performance. According to Stellantis, the Mobi now delivers between 71 and 74 horsepower, depending on fuel supply, compared to 73 and 75 horsepower with the previous configuration. The torque also retracted and today is between 9.3 and 9.7 kgfm.

Fiat Mobi 2022 will be more economical, but a little less powerful than the current one (Image: Disclosure/Stellantis)

Fiat Mobi will have a quick start with ethanol

The little difference in terms of performance was compensated by Fiat with the greater economy of the Mobi and in other points that promise to please the owners of the Like and Trekking versions, which are on sale for R$60,990 and R$63,990, respectively.

One of them is the fact that now the customer who prefers to fill the Mobi with ethanol will have faster departures. According to Fiat, the car has a fuel preheating system, which eliminates the auxiliary tank of gasoline in the engine safe, facilitates ignition and reduces pollutant emissions.

The Mobi 2022 will also arrive at dealerships with the ITPMS system, which continuously monitors tire pressure. According to Fiat, if the system detects a loss of pressure in one or more of them, an alert will be issued in the cabin.

Source: Stellantis

