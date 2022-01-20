Fiat Mobi 2022 loses power and torque in the Fire engine, but improves consumption – 01/19/2022

Fiat launched the 2022 Mobi line with changes – for better and for worse. It continues to be offered in just two versions, the Like and Trekking, for R$60,990 and R$63,990, respectively, both with the same 1.0 Fire engine.

This engine is the oldest four-cylinder of the brand, but with the arrival of the new emissions and noise rules of the Proconve L7 from January 1, 2022, it lost power and torque.

In the new calibration, the engine that previously produced up to 75 hp and 9.9 mkgf with ethanol now delivers up to 74 hp and 9.7 mkgf, respectively. On the other hand, Fiat says that the car has become more economical and can do up to 700 km on a tank of fuel.

The engine also received a fuel heating system without the need for an auxiliary tank of gasoline for cold starts, which also helps to improve consumption.

According to Fiat, the car was up to 7.9% more economical than with the previous power and torque calibration. The consumption data is now 9.6 km/l in the city and 10.4 km/l on the road with ethanol and 13.5 km/l in the city and 15 km/l on the road when using gasoline.

The Fiat Mobi 2022 also gained tire pressure alert. It doesn’t show which tire is under-inflated, but it does help you know if any tires are under-inflated – which can increase fuel consumption.

As standard, the Mobi 2022 offers air conditioning, power steering, power windows and locks, ABS brakes and dual airbags. As options there is a multifunctional steering wheel, a 7″ multimedia center with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, among others.

