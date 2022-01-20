Fiat Mobi loses power, but gains more economical engine in the 2022 line

Fiat launched on Wednesday (19) the 2022 line of the Mobi with news. The subcompact has now become more economical thanks to a new engine calibration, which has reduced consumption by up to 7.9%, according to the automaker. On the other hand, it became more expensive, due to the increase in the price of cars and the end of the Easy entry configuration.

In this way, the Fiat Mobi 2022 is now only sold in two versions: the Like, for R$60,990, and the Trekking, which costs R$63,990. Both configurations have five color options, in addition to the ITPMS system, which continuously monitors tire pressure.

The new Mobi includes an extensive list of standard items, including air conditioning, power steering, power windows and locks, ABS brakes and dual airbags. There are also options for a multifunctional steering wheel with sound controls, Bluetooth with simultaneous connection for up to two smartphones and a UConnect multimedia center with a 7-inch screen. Android Auto and Apple Carplay connections can be made wirelessly.

Motorization

To meet the new Proconve L7 emission standards, Fiat had to make adjustments to the Fire EVO 1.0 engine that powers the Mobi 2022. This allowed, according to the automaker, an improvement in gasoline and ethanol consumption, both in the urban and road.

The improvement was possible due to an adjustment in the electronic management of the engine, which allowed a consumption of up to 15 km/l with gasoline in the road cycle. This allows a range of 700 km with just one tank of fuel.

On the other hand, the 2022 Fiat Mobi line lost a little in power compared to the previous version, falling from 75 to 74 hp with ethanol and from 73 to 71 hp with gasoline. Maximum power is still delivered at 6,250 rpm. The torque also dropped, from 9.5 to 9.3 kgfm with gasoline and from 9.9 to 9.7 kgfm with ethanol.

