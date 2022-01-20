FIFA Mobile gets an update with 60 FPS and voiceover in Portuguese

A major update was released this Tuesday (18th) for EA Sports FIFA Mobile, the mobile version of the football franchise.

The game now uses a new graphics engine, displaying more visual fidelity. For newer devices it will even be possible to play at 60 frames per second (FPS).

The player will also be able to switch between four camera angles, in real time, during the match. And there are new cameras too for decisive moments like shots on goal, free kicks, corners and penalties.

The update still brings new stadiums to be unlocked and new weather and weather options, with matches going on during the day, at dusk or at night.

The audio includes comments from real narrators from around the world, in 11 languages: English, Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Italian, German, Dutch, Arabic, Mandarin and Japanese. The fans will also have new battle cries and even the dialogue between ball players on the field has been improved.

FIFA Mobile Image: Disclosure/EA

In terms of gameplay, FIFA Mobile now offers more options for managing the team in real time, such as positions on the field, strategy for set pieces and substitutions. The latter will become even more important, as movements also come into play. resistance and skill for the athlete, which may require more changes in the match.

The new version of the game, produced in partnership by EA China and EA Vancouver, is now available on app stores such as Google Play and the App Store.

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol