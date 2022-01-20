A virtual meeting of the Italian senate was interrupted in an unusual way, as someone managed to break in and put an adult video of Final Fantasy playing right in the middle of the meeting.

Final Fantasy VII adult video interrupts virtual Italian Senate meeting

For a few seconds, the virtual meeting of the Italian Senate was hacked, and instead of the meeting being broadcast, an adult video of the character Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII was displayed on the screen.

Senator from the 5 Star Movement, Laura Mantovani, tried to turn off the video insistently until she succeeded. The video ran on air for about 30 seconds and went live on Facebook. Laura Mantovani told a newspaper that she would report the incident to the police, as it is a very unusual situation and it was a very serious crime.

So far, the person responsible for passing the Final Fantasy adult video at the meeting has not been found.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available for PC and Playstation.