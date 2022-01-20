First death by H3N2 is confirmed in Paranavaí

The first death by H3N2, a type of Influenza A virus, was confirmed in Paranavaí, by the State Health Department (Sesa). The patient was a 41-year-old female. According to the bulletin, she had comorbidity and had not taken the vaccine against the disease.

The woman was hospitalized and died on January 10. This was the only death recorded in the 14th Health Regional of Paranavaí, which comprises 28 cities.

In addition to this death, Sesa confirmed another 27 deaths of patients with the same disease across the state, between December 30, 2021 and January 18, 2022. With the new confirmations, so far, Paraná adds 1,313 confirmations and 40 deaths in 187 municipalities.

“At this time, we did not usually register the circulation of the Influenza virus so intensely, it usually occurs in winter. In the last year we had a low adherence to vaccination against influenza and this may have contributed to the increase in the transmission of the disease”, warned the Secretary of State for Health, Beto Preto.

Every year the Ministry of Health carries out national immunization campaigns against influenza Influenza. Last year alone, Paraná received 5,165,200 vaccines. So far, 449,330 doses are still available in the counties.

“We count on the support of the municipal teams to make this vaccine reach the people of Paraná. Even if it is from the last campaign, flu immunization protects from most circulating viruses and increases immunity against the disease”, added the secretary.

The new deaths are of 15 women and 13 men aged between 19 and 100 years and, in addition to Paranavaí, they were recorded in the municipalities of Almirante Tamandaré (2), Alto Piquiri (1), Bituruna (2), Cantagalo (1), Colombo (1), Curitiba (3), Engenheiro Beltrão (1), Fazenda Rio Grande (1), Ipiranga (1), Londrina (1), Maringá (1), Nova Laranjeiras (1), Palmeira (1), Paranaguá (3), Pinhais (1), Ponta Grossa (2), Realeza (1), São José dos Pinhais (1), São Miguel do Iguaçu (1) and Toledo (1).

The diagnoses are being monitored and accounted for since December last year, when the disease began to circulate in the state in an atypical way. Last week, Paraná declared an H3N2 epidemic.