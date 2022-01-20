First Supplies Plane Arrives in Tonga Days After Tsunami | World

reproduction First plane with supplies arrives in Tonga days after tsunami

The first plane with supplies to serve the population of Tonga landed in the country on Thursday, five days after the eruption and tsunami caused by the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haa’pai volcano.



The New Zealand aircraft only managed to land in the country after days of cleaning the airport runway in the capital Nuku’alofa, which was overtaken by ash from the volcano. Other planes and ships sent by the New Zealand government and Australia are on the way.

Commander of the New Zealand Armed Forces, Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour, said rescue teams and volunteers had put in a “huge effort” to allow the landing and had to use wheelbarrows to complete the task.

The C-130 Hercules aircraft landed in Tonga shortly after 4 pm local time, carrying water, temporary shelter kits, electricity generators, hygiene kits and communication equipment.

To avoid the risk of contagion from the coronavirus – Tonga has recorded only one case of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic – military personnel from the aircraft only disembark the material at the airport and return to their respective countries.

“We are very respectful of protocols. The last thing Tonga would need right now is a Covid outbreak after this disaster,” Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour told a news conference.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister of Tonga, Siaosi Sovaleni, said that so far, four deaths have been confirmed after the “unprecedented disaster”.

One of the victims is a British woman who ran a shelter for animals that lived on the streets. The premier stressed that the death toll could rise, and that the government has not yet been able to make contact with several inhabited islands.

Since Saturday, communication with the country is only possible through a few satellite phones. Satellite images show that at least two small islands in the region, Mango and Fonoifua, were almost completely destroyed after the country was hit by 15-meter waves. In Mango, where about 50 people live, no housing remains intact. Only two houses remain standing in Fonoifua.