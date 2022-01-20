Flamengo enters the top 5 of the best teams in the world by the IFFHS

The 2021 season did not end pleasantly for Flamengo. With the runner-up in the Brasileirão and Libertadores, the team left something to be desired. However, the effort to go far was recognized by the IFHHS. Rubro-Negro, therefore, surpassed Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Ajax and entered the top 5 of the best teams in the world.

The list also includes three other Brazilians. Palmeiras, champion of America, and Atlético-MG, champion of Brazil, were in the first two positions. However, it is the first time that a Brazilian club has surpassed Europeans and is at the top of the list.

Read More: Cruz Azul withdraws from signing Léo Pereira, from Flamengo

The IFFHS, International Federation of Football History and Statistics, organizes the data. The top 5 still has Manchester City and Chelsea. In addition to Flamengo, in fifth place. Therefore, Dinamo Zagreb, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Ajax and Athletico Paranaense complete the top 10 list.

The IFFHS ranking takes into account all competitions played between January 1 and December 31, 2021. Therefore, the achievements of the 2020 Brasileirão by Rubro-Negro entered the list. For Palmeiras, the two conquests of the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil weighed in on the leadership. On the other hand, Atlético-MG raised a Brasileirão and a Copa do Brasil.

Flamengo is a constant figure on the IFHHS list

It is not the first time that the Most Beloved has entered the list of the best teams in the world. Featured on the Brazilian and world scene, the team was present in 2019 and 2020. In the 2020 season, however, it was not so well classified. He was only 18th, ahead of Atalanta, Napoli and Atlético de Madrid.

On the other hand, in 2019 the team was in fourth place, behind only Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester City, but surpassing all other European giants.

Follow Lucas Sousa on twitter.

Be our supporter and contribute to the improvement of MRN.