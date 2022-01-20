Fluminense announces the signing of goalkeeper Fábio, ex-Cruzeiro – 01/19/2022

Fluminense announced, this evening (19), the hiring of goalkeeper Fábio, ex-Cruzeiro. The 41-year-old archer has signed a contract with the Laranjeiras club until the end of the year. He is the eighth reinforcement of Tricolor for the season, and arrives for a sector that has Marcos Felipe, Muriel.

“I just have to thank you for the opportunity to wear the shirt of Fluminense, it’s a huge satisfaction. The expectation is gigantic for the team that has been formed, for the planning that has been coming since last year, with the conquest of the spot in the pre-Libertadores. The fan is certainly expecting a lot from this season and I’m ready to help in any way possible and make 2022 a year of great joy for the tricolor fans. official.

The player spoke about the expectation of disputing the Libertadores with the tricolor shirt.

“It’s a gift to be able to wear the Fluminense shirt in Libertadores, a competition I’ve played a few times and had the opportunity to play in a final. It’s gratifying. We have to go step by step, really focus on the pre-Libertadores, achieve our spot in the group stage. Regardless of the opponents, Fluminense has been working to achieve this objective. And then in the group stage, yes, seeking this growth game by game, the competition demands that. The teams that succeed are those that demonstrate growth throughout the competition to seek the title, which is the objective of Fluminense”, declared

Ídolo do Cruzeiro, a club he defended for 17 years, the goalkeeper said goodbye at the beginning of the year, after not reaching an agreement to renew his contract with the management headed by Ronaldo, who owns 90% of SAF.

This will be Fábio’s second time in football in Rio de Janeiro. Between 2000 and 2004 he was at Vasco. In São Januário, he was in the squad that won the Brazilian and Mercosul in 2000. He became a starter in 2002, after Helton’s departure, and was champion of Carioca in 2003.

At the Minas Gerais club, the goalkeeper was twice champion of the Brazilian, in 2013 and 2014, twice champion of the Copa do Brasil, in 2017 and 2018, and won the Mineiros in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2018 and 2019.

In this window, in addition to coach Abel Braga, Fluminense announced midfielder Felipe Melo, sides Pineida and Cristiano, defender David Duarte, midfielder Nathan and forwards Willian Bigode and Germán Cano.