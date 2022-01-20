Fluminense officially announces goalkeeper Fábio as the eighth reinforcement for 2022 | fluminense

– I just have to thank you for the opportunity to wear the Fluminense shirt, it’s a huge satisfaction. The expectation is gigantic for the team that has been formed, for the planning that has been going since last year, with the conquest of the vacancy in the pre-Libertadores. The fan is certainly expecting a lot from this season and I am ready to help in any way possible and make 2022 a year of great joy for the tricolor fans. May we celebrate the achievements a lot – said Fábio to the Fluminense website.

Fábio landed on Wednesday afternoon at Santos Dumont Airport, in Rio de Janeiro. And it has already arrived with many requests for photos from fans and surrounded by the press. In his first words as a tricolor, he explained that it was a very quick hit and that he had not yet talked to América-MG:

– I was still going to talk to América-MG. My life has always been directed by God, and God opened that door there last night in such a natural way. I just came here directed that this was the place where I could help Fluminense and my teammates to have a great season in 2022. Thank you for this great opportunity, to wear the tricolor shirt, I hope everything goes well in the exams to be able to help. If you need me, I will always be available. Thank God, health is 100%

From the airport, Fábio went straight to a clinic in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, where he underwent medical examinations. The negotiation was brokered by Francis Melo, the same businessman who takes care of the career of striker Fred, former teammate of the goalkeeper at Cruzeiro. He will also meet coach Abel Braga, with whom he worked at Raposa in 2019.

– Always important. We had the opportunity to work with Abel recently, in 2019, and Fred too, we had a very good time at Cruzeiro. I had already worked with him when I arrived at Cruzeiro, when he was in 2005. I have several friends here, I’m sure I’ll make other great friends here too. Will be all right.

Fábio has a long experience in Libertadores, playing eight editions of the tournament for Cruzeiro, reaching the final of the competition in 2009. The goalkeeper also has a victorious curriculum, with two Brazilians (2013 and 2014), three Copas do Brasil (2000, 2017 and 2018) , in addition to seven Minas Gerais Championships (2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2018 and 2019).

For the goal, Fábio will have competition from Muriel and Marcos Felipe, who ended 2021 as the holder of the position. In addition to the goalkeeper, Fluminense hired seven other reinforcements: Felipe Melo, David Duarte, Willian Bigode, Cristiano, Pineida, Nathan and Gérman Cano, in addition to coach Abel Braga.

