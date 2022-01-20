Foreign investment in Brazil more than doubles in 2021; Country rises to 7th place – Economy

Global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows showed a strong recovery in 2021, after a tumble in 2020, and the Brazil rose to seventh place among the countries that most attracted these investments, according to the Investment Trends Monitor of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad, the acronym in English), released this Wednesday, 19.

The volume of funds for Brazil more than doubled in 2021 compared to the previous year, when it was at a very low level due to the covid-19 pandemic. The increase was from US$ 24.8 billion to US$ 58 billion.

With the result of 2021, Brazil becomes the seventh destination for foreign investments, behind the United States, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Canada. The year before, it had ranked eighth. According to the report, although FDI flows have recovered in the past year, they are still at a lower level than the pre-pandemic period. This type of investment is more durable in the country and includes, for example, a new factory or expansion of the capacity of an existing facility.

Developed economies saw the biggest increase in flows last year, to $777 billion, three times the 2020 level. The United States received $323 billion and China, a record inflow of $179 billion.

Contributions to developing countries increased 30% to about US$870 billion, with growth accelerating in East and Southeast Asia, a recovery to near pre-pandemic levels in Latin America and the Caribbean and an increase in West Asia. Contributions to Africa also rose, but the number was inflated by a single operation in South Africa in the second half.

“Recovery of investment flows to developing countries is encouraging, but the stagnation of new investment in least developed countries in important industries and key sectors such as electricity, food or healthcare is a cause for concern,” said the secretary. General of Unctad, Rebeca Grynspan.

The report says investor confidence is strong in the infrastructure sectors, supported by favorable long-term financing conditions, recovery stimulus packages and overseas investment programs. Funding for infrastructure projects has surpassed pre-pandemic levels in most sectors. Project numbers are highest in renewable energy and industrial real estate.

Outlook for 2022

According to the report, the outlook for the flow of foreign investment this year is positive, but the growth rate of last year is unlikely to be repeated. Furthermore, according to Unctad’s director of investments and ventures, James Zhan, weigh against the prolonged duration of the health crisis, with new waves of covid-19, and the escalation of geopolitical tensions.

“Also, it takes time for new investments to happen. There is typically a time lag between the economic recovery and the recovery of new investments in manufacturing and supply chains,” added Zhan.

The pace of vaccinations, especially in developing countries, as well as the speed of implementation of the stimulus to infrastructure investment, remain important factors of uncertainty. GLabor and supply chain bottlenecks, energy prices and inflationary pressures are also expected to affect results.