Forward speculated at Flamengo renews contract | Guild | Ferreira | Ferreirinha

Days before the start of the state championships, the Brazilian football market remains busy. Even with the start of training and with the coaches already defining how they should act at the beginning of 2022, the clubs are still looking for reinforcements.

One name that was active in the market was Ferreirinha, from Grêmio. The player was speculated at Flamengo, mainly after the possible sale of Michael to the Arab World. With the departure of the left winger, shirt number 11 from Grêmio would be the replacement desired by the coaching staff.

However, the Grêmio was faster and agreed to renew the contract with Ferreirinha. According to journalist Eduardo Gabardo, from Radio Gaucho, the parties reached an agreement this Wednesday, 19, for the extension of the bond.

According to the reporter, the new contract runs until 2024, with salary increase and termination fine increase. The values, however, were not disclosed by the journalist. The official announcement of the renewal should take place soon on Grêmio’s social networks.

Replacement for Michael

Striker Michael is in the sights of Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia. Flamengo and the Arab club have already agreed. The settlement depends only on the settlement with Goiás, which maintains part of the player’s economic rights. If the sale is confirmed, Mais Querido will have to go to the market to replace it to fill this gap.