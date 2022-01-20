Free with microtransactions: Konami releases Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for PS4 and PS5

The game has more than 10,000 cards from the different Yu-Gi-Oh collections and has a story mode

Today, Konami surprised all fans of Yu-Gi-Oh!, releasing the game without notice Master Duel for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms for free, with in-app purchase options.

With subtitles in Portuguese, the title will bring the official digital edition of the card game that won fans around the world. The Konami game has more than 10,000 cards from all Yu-Gi-Oh collections and will have several free features.

Before facing other players, the game provides a tutorial for beginners to know a little about how duels work. For PS Plus subscribers, a bundle of 50 tickets will be available at no additional cost (on both PS4 and PS5).

The game also supports crossplay, 4K resolution, and stores where players can purchase battle items and accessories, such as mats, icons, and card protectors.

The story mode of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

In addition to dueling random opponents in online multiplayer, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel also has a story mode, where players can get to know a little about the Yu-Gi-Oh universe, learning more about dueling techniques and tactics.



– Continues after advertising –

The game also has a card creation system through “Craft Points”, which will also allow players to destroy cards to build others, making the deck stronger and stronger.

now available on PS4 and not PS5, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel also recently arrived to Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam. Konami also points out that the game for mobile devices (iOS and Android devices) will be released soon.

PS Store will give tickets to the Uncharted movie for those who buy the Legacy of Thieves collection

Interested players must purchase or upgrade by February 3



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Siliconera Source: Konami