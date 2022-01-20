Future Ibovespa has a slight increase, following relief with treasuries abroad

The Ibovespa futures opened higher, with the futures contract maturing in February advancing 0.49%, at 109,335 points, around 9:10 am (Brasília time), following most of the international exchanges. It is worth noting that, the day before, the Brazilian stock market index had a steady rise of 1.26%, against Wall Street stock exchanges.

In the United States, for example, the indices advance in the pre-market, recovering from the previous day’s declines, driven mainly by the relief of the high yields of treasuries – the one with a ten-year maturity, which reached a rate of 1.90% this week, operates today, around 9 am, at 1.843%. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are up 0.44%, 0.49% and 0.81%, respectively.

“Global markets are mixed after another day of declines, which put pressure on technology companies, which put the Nasdaq 100 in correction territory”, comments XP Investimentos, in its report. morning call.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In Asia, the trend was also up, with emphasis on the news that China once again cut its interest rate, by 0.1 percentage point on loans maturing in one year and by 0.05 point on loans maturing in five years. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.11%. Hong Kong’s HSI was up 3.42%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.72%. The Shanghai index was close to neutral, falling 0.09%.

The counter-cyclical decision of the People’s Bank of China boosted iron ore, which had another strong rise day. At the port of Qingdao, a tonne of the commodity advanced 2.66%, to US$ 134.72. In Dalian, it was up 1.30% at 742,000 yuan, or $116.94.

The European indices are unique in that they operate without an exact trend, after opening mostly lower. Investors digest the speeches of the president of the European Central Bank, who signaled that the institution has more space than the Federal Reserve in the fight against inflation, noting that the rise in prices in the region is not as accelerated as in the US, as well as the recovery. economic.

“It is a clear sign that the ECB still does not see the need to raise interest rates this year, while markets are pricing in 3 to 4 interest rate hikes in the US,” comments XP Investimentos, in its report. morning call.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.15% and the continent’s STOXX 600 is up 0.12%. The UK’s FTSE and France’s CAC 40, however, fell by 0.08% and 0.14% respectively.

Relief in treasuries also helps Brazilian yield curve

“The relief of the dollar and interest on US Treasury bonds, after the excesses of the day before, when the 10-year T-note reached its maximum in two years, had a positive impact on the local yield curve and on the Ibovespa”, comments the company. XP.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Today, the yield curve also opened lower. The DI contract maturing in January 2023 drops six basis points to 11.99%. The one for January 2025 drops nine points, going to 11.21%. The one for January 2029 is down eight points, at 11.35%.

The commercial dollar dropped 0.36%, at R$5.445 on purchases and at R$5.446 on sales. The future, on the other hand, is up 0.15%, going to R$5,462.

Here, the market still monitors the news about pressures from federal public servants for increases – President Jair Bolsonaro, who until then promised to raise salaries only for police officers, has two days to sanction the 2022 budget, which does not include requests. of functionalism.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related