Galaxy A52s vs S20 FE comparison: does 5G make up for less resources?

Galaxy A52s or Galaxy S20 FE? Is it better to buy a mid-ranger with 5G support or an affordable high-end? THE Canaltech compares the two models in all aspects to help you make a decision.

Both are great Samsung phones, with a good finish, a set of cameras with good resolution and powerful processors. And both have the same battery capacity, but do they offer the same duration?

Let’s analyze Galaxy A52s and Galaxy S20 FE side by side to see the similarities and differences and, in the end, understand which one is more worth buying now.

design and construction

The Galaxy A52s is the same as the Galaxy S20 FE but different. Both have a matte plastic back, with a camera module in the upper left corner and three flashy full-size lenses. But the first uses the one-piece cover, in addition to having five holes in total, while the second has a separate piece for the module, with three lenses and the flash.

Galaxy A52s: 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm, 189 g;

159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm, 189 g; Galaxy S20 FE: 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm, 190 g.

From the front, they are practically the same. But the impression is that the edges of the S20 FE are smaller, despite the use of the screens being practically the same, at 84.8% against 84.9% on the Galaxy A52s. And as you can see above, the dimensions are also almost identical.

There are more similarities, such as the location of the fingerprint reader, which is under the screen. Both also provide protection against water and dust, which is IP67 in the Galaxy A line cell phone, and IP68 in the Galaxy S line. This gives a difference of only 0.5 meters of water depth that each one supports, being 1.5 max on the S20 FE.

Now, if you like to use a good old pair of headphones or even an external speaker with a P2 connector, the Galaxy A52s is the only one in the comparison with this port. You can use external audio players via USB-C or Bluetooth on both.

But if your preference is for different colors, the Galaxy S20 Fe is the one that will offer more options. It is available in blue, lavender, green, red, white or orange. The Galaxy A52s only arrived in Brazil in black or white.

Screen

The technical specifications of the displays are the same: Super AMOLED panel, 6.5 inches in size, Full HD resolution and refresh rate up to 120 Hz, with default options at 60 Hz in both. It changes a detail that can make the Galaxy S20 FE the best option for video consumption.

Galaxy A52s: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120 Hz;

6.5-inch Super AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120 Hz; Galaxy S20 FE: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120 Hz, HDR10+.

In short, you’ll have screens with comfortable brightness levels to use under sunlight and in the dark. The colors are more vivid, and the contrast is very striking. But the S20 FE supports HDR10+, which ensures more visible detail in compatible movies and series.

Note that the content to be played must have an HDR available, otherwise the image will be the same on both devices. That is, it is only worth opting for the Galaxy S20 FE if you usually watch movies and videos on platforms that offer this feature.

Configuration and performance

Here, we have the big difference between Galaxy A52s and Galaxy S20 FE. Basically, while one phone supports 5G, the other is considerably more powerful, as well as offering more features, such as DeX mode.

Galaxy A52s: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm), Octa-core processor (4x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4x 1.9 GHz Kryo 670), Adreno 642L;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm), Octa-core processor (4x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4x 1.9 GHz Kryo 670), Adreno 642L; Galaxy S20 FE: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (7 nm), Octa-core processor (1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585), Adreno 650 v2.

It is true that the Galaxy A52s is a powerful intermediate, which comes close to the current tops. But the detail makes all the difference: it “comes close”, but it is still a few steps down in data processing capacity, and that also includes graphics and artificial intelligence.

In addition to the processor and GPU set and other components, the Galaxy S20 FE can also read files saved in the internal memory with a little more speed. These are advantages that, when analyzed together, generate a much faster smartphone.

Galaxy A52s has a one-piece back cover design (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

In fact, both have the same memory capacity in the base versions: 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The S20 FE has a beefier version, with 8/256 GB.

But if you don’t care about the raw power of a high-end cell phone, the Galaxy A52s is a very good size. And it has 5G support as an advantage, that is, your cell phone will be ready for the leap into mobile internet starting in 2022. And it has more than enough power for two to three years of normal to average use.

There is a version of the Galaxy S20 FE with the Eynos 990 chip, which is a little less powerful and less stable than the Snapdragon 865. Currently, it is more common to find the second version in Brazilian stores, but even the first has greater raw power than the Galaxy A52s.

Operational system

The Galaxy A52s comes out of the box with Android 11 out of the box, while its competitor comes with Android 10. However, both already have Android 12 available in most markets, and should receive one more version update each, at least. The A52s may still receive another, but the next one would already be the third for the S20 FE.

The Galaxy S20 FE has a camera module separate from the back cover (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

Despite possibly stopping to update an Android version sooner, the Galaxy S20 FE does support a feature that might be critical for some people: DeX mode. The functionality that turns the phone into a computer when connected to a larger screen is not available on the Galaxy A52s.

cameras

The Galaxy A52s bets on a 64 MP main camera, while the Galaxy S20 FE has a 12 MP. However, despite the lower resolution, it is a more advanced sensor. The ultra-wide is the same on both, and then we have a macro camera on the mid-range model and a telephoto lens on the affordable high-end.

Galaxy A52s: 64 MP (f/1.8, main) + 12 MP (f/2.2, ultra wide 123°) + 5 MP (f/2.4, macro) + 5 MP (f/2.4, depth); 32 MP (f/2.2, front);

64 MP (f/1.8, main) + 12 MP (f/2.2, ultra wide 123°) + 5 MP (f/2.4, macro) + 5 MP (f/2.4, depth); 32 MP (f/2.2, front); Galaxy S20 FE: 12 MP (f/1.8, main) + 12 MP (f/2.2, ultra wide, 123°) + 8 MP (f/2.4, telephoto, 3x optical zoom); 32 MP (f/2.2, front).

In both, you get very good sharpness and detail level, especially with good lighting. Even in low light, and especially using night mode, it is possible to take good pictures with both cell phones. They even have optical image stabilization.

Basically, you have to choose whether you prefer a camera set with a macro or a telephoto with a 3x close-up.

It might help a little if I said that the Galaxy A52s can do a pretty decent up to 2x digital approximation, with only a small loss of quality, especially in low light.

The two devices still have the same selfie sensor, and deliver self-portraits with very similar quality. These are photos with a good balance of light, accurate colors and that satisfactorily respect the details of your face.

Galaxy A52s: photo examples

Galaxy S20 FE: photo examples

Drums

Both the Galaxy A52s and the Galaxy S20 FE have 4,500mAh of battery power. With a similar screen, the possible difference in usage time is up to the platform each one uses.

And then the model of the Galaxy A line is ahead for two main reasons: smaller chipset, of 6 nm (against 7 nm of the competitor) and processor with lower speed.

You can extract considerably more time away from the outlet if you opt for the Galaxy A52s.

The intermediary has an average consumption of 4.4% in browsing social networks and messengers, with some videos and games. In the same type of usage, Galaxy S20 FE can consume more than 6%. per hour.

And that’s considering the Snapdragon chip model. Exynos’ energy efficiency is slightly worse. Basically, you can get a day away from the wall with the Galaxy S20 FE, while the Galaxy A52s can try to get to two days, and you’re sure to go more than a day without worrying about recharging.

Galaxy A52s vs Galaxy S20 FE: which one is worth it?

A choice between a good mid-ranger with 5G support or a full-featured top of the line with excellent raw power. But honestly, I think the Galaxy A52s is more worth it, even with a few less features. And I justify.

The mid-range model is a little less powerful and has cameras and screen that, if not as good as its competitor, come pretty close. And, in addition to offering 5G connectivity, it has slightly better battery life.

It is true that it is usually priced a little higher, in addition to not having DeX mode and bringing protection against water at a slightly lower depth. But they are small sacrifices to have a cell phone that is already prepared for the evolution in the mobile network that will start happening in 2022 in Brazil.

This comparison is a rare case where the most powerful and complete model ends up not paying off as much. And if you still prefer to take the Galaxy S20 FE, it’s your choice, and no one can say it’s a wrong choice.

The difference in investment is small. The Galaxy A52s appears at values ​​between R$1,800 to R$2,200, while its competitor varies in the same range, but is usually a little cheaper than the intermediary. The 8/256 GB version fluctuates between R$2,000 and R$2,500.